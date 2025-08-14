Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club Announces 2025 U.S. Polo Assn. Pacific Coast Open, August 17 – 31

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(August 13, 2025) Santa Barbara, CA — The Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club , in partnership with U.S. Polo Assn. , is proud to present the 2025 U.S. Polo Assn. Pacific Coast Open (PCO), taking place August 17 – August 31. Widely regarded as the crown jewel of West Coast polo, the PCO draws the sport’s most elite players from around the globe for two weeks of world-class competition on the American Riviera.

“The Pacific Coast Open is more than just a tournament—it’s a celebration of the sport at its highest level,” said David Sigman, General Manager of the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. “From the first throw-in to the last chukker of the final, fans can expect extraordinary athleticism, thrilling teamwork, and the unparalleled atmosphere that makes Santa Barbara polo so unique.”

“U.S. Polo Assn. is proud to have supported the Pacific Coast Open for many years, as one of the most historic and prestigious tournaments in the world, and this year we are thrilled to be PCO’s Title Sponsor,” said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. “Our longstanding partnership and collaboration with the Santa Barbara Polo Club as Official Apparel Brand and Stadium Sponsor, gives U.S. Polo Assn. the wonderful opportunity to celebrate the brand’s authentic connection to the sport and its heritage, alongside polo players, fans, and the Santa Barbara community through this exceptional event.”

Tournament play begins Sunday, August 17, with matches held Fridays at 4:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:30 p.m. The high-stakes semifinals will be contested Friday, August 29, at 4:00 p.m., with the championship match on Sunday, August 31, at 3:00 p.m. For those unable to attend in person, the USPA Polo Network will livestream both the semifinals and final, for more information and to watch, please click here: https://www.uspolo.org/uspa-videos/livestream-schedule

At the heart of the tournament is the iconic Pacific Coast Open trophy—a magnificent silver and gold work of art standing five feet tall, and crowned with an eagle supporting a globe. Commissioned in 1908 and originally known as the All American Polo Trophy, it has traveled to some of California’s most storied polo clubs over the past century. Since 1952, it has found its permanent home in Santa Barbara, where it continues to symbolize the prestige and tradition of one of polo’s most celebrated championships.

Limited-Edition merchandise commemorating the 2025 U.S. Polo Assn. Pacific Coast Open event will also be available exclusively at the Club Boutique as well as online at USPAShop.com during the tournament. This collection features stylish, high-quality merchandise, including shirts, hats, totes and more featuring the 2025 PCO event logo. Items will be available every Friday and Sunday during games at the boutique.

The Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club’s 2025 season sponsors include U.S. Polo Assn., atōst, Palm Tree, Farmers & Merchants Bank, Folded Hills, Grey Goose, LALO, Montecito Luxury Group, Norman’s Nursery, Range Rover, and Whittier Trust.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890 and based at the USPA National Polo Center in Wellington, Florida. This year, U.S. Polo Assn. celebrates 135 years of sports inspiration alongside the USPA. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, PGA and Formula 1, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global and digital growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world.

For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPA Global also manages Global Polo TV, which provides sports and lifestyle content. For more sports content, visit globalpolo.com.

About The Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club

The Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club is the premier destination for polo on the West Coast. Located on the beautiful American Riviera, the Club offers three high-goal fields, a Polo School, boarding facilities, polo lessons, and country club amenities including 8 tennis courts and a fitness facility, all alongside the Pacific Ocean. The 2025 season opens May 4 and runs through October 12. For more information about the Club and to purchase tickets, please visit sbpolo.com.