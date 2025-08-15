Become Part of the Solution to Ocean Pollution on Saturday, September 20th, 9:00 a.m. to Noon

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara: Explore Ecology is proud to announce that the 41st Annual Coastal Cleanup Day will be held on Saturday, September 20th at beaches, parks, and creeks across Santa Barbara County.

Last year, 1,059 community members from Jalama to Rincon removed over 2.65 tons of litter from coastal and inland areas- much of it plastic. Statewide, over 45,000 volunteers removed 400,000+ pounds of debris across California.

This year’s event promises to be the largest ever, with 35 sites in total, including seven new locations: Carpinteria Salt Marsh, Elings Park, Ellwood Beach and Bluffs, Isla Vista Streets, More Mesa, Painted Cave, and San Pedro and Las Vegas Creeks.

Interested volunteers can see a full list of sites and sign up for their favorite at ExploreEcology.org/ccd. Everyone who pre-registers is automatically entered in a drawing to win exciting prizes donated by local businesses.

The success of Coastal Cleanup Day would not be possible without Site Captains, volunteer community members who are in charge of handing out cleanup materials, guiding volunteers, and reporting data after the event. Youth leaders Bodhi Crawford (8) and Pyp Pratt (16), both Environmental Stewardship Award winners, will captain sites, showing that people of all ages can take action against ocean pollution, protect wildlife, and preserve the natural beauty of Santa Barbara.

“Coastal Cleanup Day is our chance to pitch in and see the difference we’re making. It’s amazing to help keep our beaches and ocean clean while connecting with our community.” said longtime Site Captains Lyn Moore and Eddie Oros of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP. “We hope it inspires more people to get out there and join us!”

Cleanup materials will be provided at all sites, though participants are encouraged to bring their own cleanup supplies to reduce waste.

Coastal Cleanup Day is more than just a day of picking up trash- it’s also about collecting valuable data. Every item volunteers find and record becomes part of a long-term dataset that tracks which plastic products are making their way to the ocean. This information has been valuable in shaping and monitoring policies to reduce marine debris.

For example, in 1998, plastic bags were the 5th most common item collected during the cleanup. After California banned plastic bags in 2016, they dropped out of the top 10 most collected items- by the very next year. Similarly, the consistently high number of cigarette butts documented in cleanup data helped lead to the passage of CA Senate Bill 8 in 2019, which banned smoking in state parks and beaches.

This year, Explore Ecology is adding extra fun with a Trashure Hunt at select sites! While participants pick up litter, they can keep an eye out for a hidden mini treasure chest. If they find it, they win a prize! It’s a way of saying thank you for volunteering, while adding a little adventure to the event.

Explore Ecology’s Coastal Cleanup Day intern Celeste DeLucchi says, “I am so excited to participate in Coastal Cleanup Day. It’s such a great opportunity to make a difference in my community and contribute to keeping our coastlines clean and our ocean healthy. Spending the day protecting our oceans and all the life that lives in them is such a great way to spend a Saturday! I am so excited to see all the trash we find and redirect from our beaches!”

Santa Barbara County Coastal Cleanup Day is coordinated by Explore Ecology and the County of Santa Barbara Resource Recovery and Waste Management Division, with support from the cities of Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Solvang. Special thanks to the many non-profits, businesses, and generous individuals who make this event possible. The California Coastal Commission organizes the statewide event and the international event is organized by the Ocean Conservancy.

About Explore Ecology: Explore Ecology empowers our community to protect and preserve the planet with innovative environmental education and nature-based learning. Located in Santa Barbara, Explore Ecology is an environmental education nonprofit that educates over 38,000 children a year, inspiring them to engage with the natural world, think critically, and experience the value of environmental stewardship. Programs include the Art From Scrap Creative Reuse Store, the Watershed Resource Center, the EE Makerspace, Environmental Education, and the School Gardens Program. For more information, visit ExploreEcology.org.