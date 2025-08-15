The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) is a U.S. 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in New York City, with correspondents around the world. According to the latest CPJ report, more journalists have been killed in Gaza than in both world wars, the Vietnam War, the wars in Yugoslavia, and the U.S. war in Afghanistan combined.

According to another report — this by the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs’ Costs of War project — Israel’s war in Gaza has killed 232 journalists — an average of 13 per month — making it the deadliest conflict for media workers ever recorded.

Is Israel working its way down an official assassination list of Palestinian reporters in Gaza, thinking all is okay as long as the foreign press continues to be blocked from seeing pictures of the war and forced starvation? https://www.nytimes.com/2025/08/10/world/middleeast/israel-gaza-journalists-killed.html

And why is no real outrage about Israel’s ongoing censorship coming from the N.Y. Times, Washington Post, CNN, and the other networks?

Given the relative silence, is “complicity” in the mounting Gaza atrocities too strong a word to use?