Three-Year Prison Sentence in Pimping Case Highlights District Attorney’s Commitment to Trafficking Victims

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

A cell in the South County Santa Barbara jail

Re: People of the State of California v. Kalen Bradford

Santa Barbara Superior Court Case No. 25CR02763

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., August 15, 2025 – District Attorney John T. Savrnoch announced today that 39-year- old Kalen Bradford from Merced County was sentenced to three years in state prison by the Honorable Pauline Maxwell, after pleading guilty to the crime of Pimping in violation of Penal Code section 266h(a), a felony.

Bradford was arrested on April 10, 2025, during an undercover operation targeting human trafficking conducted by the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office, led by Detective Valerie Centeno, in collaboration with the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Senior Deputy District Attorney Megan Chanda.

Bradford was taken into custody in the parking lot of a local hotel, where his victim had arranged to meet with an undercover detective posing as a buyer. The investigation revealed that Bradford exploited and profited from the victim and received proceeds of her sexual exploitation.

“Combatting human trafficking is a top priority for the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office,” said District Attorney Savrnoch. “These crimes rob individuals of their freedom and dignity. We will continue to pursue traffickers aggressively, protect victims, and work with our community to end this exploitation.”

The District Attorney’s Office has a dedicated team that works closely with law enforcement agencies to identify traffickers, rescue victims, and hold offenders accountable. This work includes proactive investigations, specialized training for prosecutors, and strong partnerships with victim service providers to ensure survivors receive the support they need to rebuild their lives.

The DA’s Office reminds the public that stopping human trafficking requires vigilance and community partnership. If you suspect someone may be a victim of trafficking, please speak up. In an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency reports, call the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office at 805-683-2724.

Victims of trafficking can access assistance through the Victim Witness Program at the Santa Barbara District Attorney’s Office, which provides crisis support, safety planning, counseling referrals, and assistance navigating the legal process.

Additional assistance is available through the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888, where trained advocates are available 24/7 to connect victims with safety and services.

“If you are a victim, you are not alone. Help is available, and there is a way out,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Chanda. “We urge anyone with information to come forward—your call could save a life.”