The Angry Poodle reaches for Goebbels as if a slur were an argument. If he knew anything of Nazism, he would know that references to it should not be tossed across a page. My parents lived through the Holocaust. Invoking Nazi officials is not a way to score a point. It is a way to trivialize the darkest period in our history.

In Germany, the term “socialist” was fused to nationalism to mint “National Socialism” — what we now call Nazism. Handle that word with care, Mr. Welsh. When you drag those ghosts into a county quarrel, you are not illuminating anything. You are spending the currency of memory until it is worthless. Holocaust survivors buried too many to have their history used as a cudgel. If your case is strong, make it with facts, not with borrowed horrors of which you know obviously not enough.