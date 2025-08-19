Cheetah Conservation Fund U.S. Appoints New Director of U.S. Operations and Finance

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Leadership Transition Strengthens Commitment to Wildlife Conservation

August 18, 2025 Alexandria, VA . – The Cheetah Conservation Fund U.S. is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard (Rich) Block as its new Director of U. S. Operations and Finance, reinforcing the organization’s continuing commitment to safeguarding wildlife and advancing conservation initiatives. This leadership transition comes at a pivotal moment as CCF continues to expand its impact both in the United States and on the ground in Africa.

Mr. Block steps into this role, as Mr. Robert Skidmore departs after three and a half years, with a wealth of experience cultivated through decades of service in wildlife conservation. His tenure as President and CEO of the Santa Barbara Zoo, spanning 26 years, was distinguished by substantial organizational growth and the creation of leading local conservation initiatives. Block’s reputation for fostering collaborative partnerships and advancing science-based conservation aligns seamlessly with CCF’s global ambitions.

Upon accepting his new position, Block expressed great enthusiasm for joining CCF: “What an incredible opportunity to contribute to the work of this iconic international wildlife conservation organization. It is an honor to support the outstanding work of this team of scientists, conservationists, and educators.”

Dr. Laurie Marker, Executive Director and Founder of CCF, shared her support for Block’s appointment: “We are excited to have Rich join our international team. His expertise in wildlife conservation and nonprofit management will provide the additional support required as we continue to enhance and grow CCF’s programs on the ground in Africa.”

The Cheetah Conservation Fund stands as a global leader in cheetah research and conservation, operating from its headquarters in Namibia with a field base in Somaliland. Since its founding in 1990, CCF has championed innovative programs that tackle the threats facing cheetahs and their ecosystems. Highlights include the restoration of thousands of acres of Namibian farmland, livelihood and education initiatives benefitingrural communities, and the introduction of a livestock guarding dog program that has placed over 800 Anatolian and Kangal dogs with farmers since 1994.

CCF’s Research and Education Centre is situated on a vast 158,000-acre wildlife reserve, featuring a model farm, veterinary clinic, and genetics laboratory. In 2017, CCF expanded its reach by establishing a Somaliland field base dedicated to the care of confiscated cheetah cubs and combatting the illegal wildlife pet trade throughout the Horn of Africa.

As the organization continues to evolve, CCF reaffirms its mission: saving cheetahs in the wild and creating lasting impact through integrated conservation strategies.

Dr. Stephen O’Brien, CCF USA’s Chairman of the non-profit Board of Directors states, “All of us at the Cheetah Conservation Fund-CCF, an on-the-ground leader in cheetah conservation, are delighted to welcome Rich Block to a leading role in CCF. Rich has been one of the visionaries in the international zoo community as a champion of species conservation. Rich will lead CCF USA in their operations to help stabilize cheetah and wildlife populations across Africa and Asia.”

To discover more about CCF’s work or learn how to help protect cheetahs, visit http://www.cheetah.org.

About the Cheetah Conservation Fund

Founded in 1990, the Cheetah Conservation Fund is the world’s longest-running and most successful cheetah conservation organization. Its mission is to save the cheetah in the wild and secure its future through science, education, habitat restoration, and community development. Visit http://www.cheetah.org to learn more about CCF’s work and how you can help protect cheetahs in the wild.

