“Children in Crisis” Event Addresses Impact of National Policies on Local Families and Features Organizations Poised to Help

Local ICE raids and deportations are having a significant and detrimental impact on local families and children. Raids and deportations are causing families to be separated and may put children at risk of being left alone, placed with relatives, or ending up in the child welfare system. One recent local ICE raid left three young children without their mother because she was detained. Even if families remain together, the temporary or permanent loss of a parent can cause financial hardship, potentially leading to housing instability or housing loss.

Unsurprisingly, the recent ICE raids and deportations are causing children to experience heightened anxiety, depression, and fear. They may exhibit behavioral changes such as problems sleeping and eating, psychosomatic symptoms like headaches and stomachaches, and lowered performance in school, even documented U.S. citizens may suffer.

This is what prompted Susan Washing, a former social worker and longtime activist here and in Colorado, and Donna Christine “DC” McGuire, a neuroscience researcher and local advocate to organize and host the upcoming panel discussion, Children in Crisis in America: What is Happening to our Children’s Futures? The event will be held on Thursday September 4th, from 5:00pm – 7:00pm. (Address will be provided upon registration for the event.)

Ms. Washing stated, “I think we are all struggling to make sense of what is happening in our country and in our local community. It’s scary, confusing and frustrating,” she said. “I began to be particularly concerned about the impact on our children. Fortunately, Santa Barbara is rich with good people working for great organizations who are doing impactful work, such as CommUnify, The Immigrant Legal Defense Center, and Human Rights Watch. They are the experts I wanted to hear from, and I wanted anyone else in our community who shares my concerns to also hear them speak.”The discussion will be moderated by Roy Lee, 1st District Supervisor, Santa Barbara County and the panel will feature the following speakers:

Patricia Keelean, Chief Executive Officer, CommUnify (http://www.communifysb.org) CommUnify provides 16 vital services and programs to 7,000-10,000 low-income families each year who live in Santa Barbara County. Since 1967, CommUnify has been the sole provider of Head Start for the county, currently serving 600 children and their parents at 20 campuses. CommUnify also has programs for families with teens, adults, and senior citizens, with the goal of helping their clients achieve financial and behavioral wellness stability, and achieve their housing, education and career goals.

Julissa Pena, Executive Director, Immigrant Legal Defense Center (http://www.sbimmigrantdefense.org) The Center provides legal counsel to immigrants in court and helps them to navigate the legal system because as immigrants they do not have the right to court-appointed legal counsel. The Center also provides therapeutic services and case management, among other services to make sure that everyone has equal access to justice and due process.

Matthew McConnell, Researcher, Economic Justice and Rights Division, Human Rights Watch (http://www.hrw.org) Human Rights Watch (“HRW”) is a global organization with chapters all over the world, including a chapter serving the central coast. HRW investigates human rights abuses globally, publishes its findings, shares the stories of those affected by abuses, and speaks out against injustice. HRW also works to mobilize the public and put pressure on governments to enforce rights-respecting laws, change policy, and deliver justice.

“As a County Supervisor, I’m deeply concerned about what’s happening in our community,” said Roy Lee, 1st District Supervisor for Santa Barbara County. “When challenges like this arise, the best thing we can do is bring people together—leaders, experts, and those directly affected—to share information, offer support, and connect people to the resources they need. I’m glad to help lead this conversation, because if we work together, we can make a real difference for the people impacted by these policies.”

There are limited tickets remaining for this event; please visit rb.gy/1c2bsu to make your reservation. To arrange interviews with the panelists and organizers, or to request high-resolution images please contact Joni Kelly, Communications Manager for CommUnify at 805-886-1869 or via email jkelly@CommUnifySB.org. Members of the working media are encouraged to attend by advance arrangement as seating allows.