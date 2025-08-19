Drive Smart for Back-to-School Month: Slow and Look for Children

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – August 19, 2025

As summer draws to a close and students prepare to return to school, the Santa Barbara Police Department reminds all drivers to make safety a top priority during the upcoming Back-to-School Month by slowing down, following the speed limit and being extra careful driving through school zones.

“During Back-to-School Month, let’s prioritize safety behind the wheel to protect our children,” Traffic Officer R.A. Lopez said. “We urge every driver to slow down, remain alert, and take extra precautions when navigating through school zones. By doing so, we can create a safer environment for everyone and foster a community where safety is a shared responsibility.”

The Santa Barbara Police Department offers the following tips to stay safe around schools:

• Slow down and follow the speed limit.

• Adhere to school policies and procedures for dropping off and picking up students.

• Stop for school buses. Watch for children rushing to catch the bus or exiting.

• Whenever possible, avoid blocking the crosswalk while waiting to make a right-hand turn.

• For parents with children walking or biking to school, teach them safe walking and riding behaviors, such as looking both ways before crossing the street, using sidewalks when permissible and available and crossing at marked crosswalks with stop signs or signals.

If you are behind a school bus with a stop sign and flashing red lights, drivers need to stop so students can safely get on and off the bus. Drivers must remain stopped while the red lights are on. Drivers in both directions must stop on any two-lane road without a median or a center turn lane.

Visit http://www.gosafelyca.org for more traffic safety information.