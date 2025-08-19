Dylan Star Clothing Boutique Announces Evolution to Bespoke Shopping Service, Dylan Delivered 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

August 16, 2025, SANTA BARBARA – Clothing store Dylan Star announced Friday that their brick and mortar boutique in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone will phase out in early 2026 to make way for an exclusively online and personalized national delivery service, Dylan Delivered.

The news was delivered first as part of the annual Dylan Star Fashion Show, an evening that brought together 100 guests at the Lobero Theatre for an evening of fashion. The evening featured music by local DJ Darla Bea, small bites from Buena Onda, and curated gifts from Santa Barbara Gift Baskets.

A staple of Santa Barbara’s fashion scene since 2018, Dylan Star owner Erica Brown is excited for the new opportunities and heightened personal attention this shift to Dylan Delivered will bring for her customers. She shared, “My favorite part of owning a clothing store is the smile of delight when a customer finds the perfect outfit or accessory. Unfortunately, the challenge with a physical store is that we are limited to the inventory we have on hand.”

With Dylan Delivered, which soft launched in 2024, Brown discovered the solution to this challenge. “Now, instead of shopping for everyone, when I go to LA and elsewhere, I have my specific Dylan Delivered clients in mind. I know their sizes and preferences, and with each delivery box, my understanding of their needs grows. It’s personal shopping, delivered directly to their doorstep.” Another benefit to shifting to the online model is being able to serve customers anywhere in the U.S.

Customers who loved the brick and mortar are encouraged to visit DylanDelivered.com to get their own personal styling experience started. After filling out a quick questionnaire, clients receive a curated box of clothing tailored to their shape, lifestyle, and needs—plus a custom video or style guide showing how to wear some of the items. Boxes arrive as often as clients like – whether seasonal, single collection, once a month, or bi-monthly. To make the experience seamless, customers only pay for what they keep, and shipping is complementary both ways.

The Dylan Star physical location will remain open through early 2026. Customers will enjoy exclusive discounts on inventory in stock at the store, and are encouraged to follow on instagram.com/dylanstarboutique for new announcements.

Brown, who was born and raised in Santa Barbara, is deeply committed to maintaining her involvement in and support for Santa Barbara’s small business scene. An active member of the Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce, Brown curates pop-up events monthly with other local purveyors, and actively collaborates with other local entrepreneurs.

For inquiries and more information, contact Erica Brown at erica@dylanstar.com or phone 805-452-4961.

About Dylan Delivered

Dylan Delivered is the at-home styling service born out of Santa Barbara’s beloved boutique, Dylan Star. Created by longtime stylist Erica Brown, Dylan Delivered brings the personalized, in-store experience to your doorstep. After filling out a quick questionnaire, clients receive a curated box of clothing tailored to their shape, lifestyle, and needs—plus a custom video or style guide showing how to wear some of the items. Clients pay only for the pieces they love, and can customize how often they receive deliveries. With complementary shipping both ways, Dylan Delivered makes getting dressed easy, fun, and confidence-boosting. Follow us at instagram.com/dylanstarboutique or at http://www.DylanDelivered.com to keep up with all the latest updates.