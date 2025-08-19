Hospice of Santa Barbara Announces 2025 Heroes of Hospice Award Recipients

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — August 18, 2025 — Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) is honored to announce the 2025 Heroes of Hospice award recipients, recognized for their outstanding service and dedication to the health and well-being of our community. The honorees will be celebrated at Hospice of Santa Barbara’s 13th Annual Heroes of Hospice (HOH) luncheon on Sunday, September 14, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort (1759 S Jameson Lane, Montecito). The event also marks 51 years of Hospice of Santa Barbara’s compassionate care and service to the community.

CenCal Health will receive the Medical Award in recognition of its leadership in championing healthcare access for children. Providing health coverage for 1 in 4 people in Santa Barbara County, CenCal Health has been in operation since 1983, and is recognized as the oldest Medicaid-managed care program of its kind in the country.

“CenCal Health is an incredible partner to Hospice of Santa Barbara and provides access to high-quality health services, along with education and outreach, for thousands of low-income and marginalized families in Santa Barbara County,” said David Selberg, CEO of HSB. “They know that our entire community thrives when we all achieve optimal health together.”

YouthWell will be honored with the Partner Award for its essential work in coordinating mental health and wellness services for youth across the region. YouthWell collaborates with HSB to help children navigating grief, with their mental wellness and with developing self-care practices.

“YouthWell plays a critical role in providing an important safety-net of support in our community for children and teens and their families in crisis,” said Selberg.

Angel Flight West will receive the Volunteer Award for its unwavering commitment to providing free medical transportation to individuals and families in need. The organization links volunteer pilots and commercial airlines with people whose non-emergency health needs require long-distance travel to access care.

“Angel Flight West is a gift to all the communities they serve, including here in Santa Barbara,” said Selberg. “With their donated flights, they are the transportation bridge for those in need of medical care and the facilities that can help them.”

In addition to recognizing this year’s outstanding honorees, Hospice of Santa Barbara is incredibly excited to have best-selling author and one of the world’s foremost experts on death and grief, David Kessler, as this year’s keynote speaker. It is a privilege to have him share, among other things, his unique experience of children in grief, which is the focus of our event this year.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM – 1:30 PM

Location: Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort, Santa Barbara, CA

For more information and tickets, visit hospiceofsb.org/heroes

Hospice of Santa Barbara

Hospice of Santa Barbara provides professional counseling, support groups, and patient care services free of charge to individuals and families who are grieving the death of a loved one or experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness. Hospice of Santa Barbara also provides counseling in our offices and on seventeen local elementary, junior high and high school campuses to children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one. For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call (805) 563-8820 or visit http://www.hospiceofsb.org/