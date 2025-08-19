Local Artist Returns to Alma Mater with a Message of Hope and Legacy Through Mural Art

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

When Jose Bustos was a fifth-grade student at Arthur Hapgood Elementary in 1992, he entered an art contest that would unknowingly shape the rest of his life. Today, more than 30 years later, the same student, now a professional artist, is leaving a new mark on campus and in the hearts of a new generation.

Bustos, a Lompoc native and tattoo artist, has returned to Arthur Hapgood to create six new murals on campus. His original winning piece, inspired by the school’s guiding values of Teaching, Learning, Caring. Whatever it takes, it is up to us, still hangs in the multipurpose room today. That mural, painted when he was just 12 years old, has become a visual symbol of student voice and creativity on campus.

Now, Jose’s latest work includes a celestial-themed mural filled with affirmations in both English and Spanish, honoring the school’s Dual Immersion program and the cultural richness of the community. His art pays tribute to his past while investing in the future of Hapgood students, who will walk the same halls and see their worth reflected in every brushstroke. The community is invited to experience his murals in person at Hapgood’s Back to School Night on Wednesday, August 20, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

“Walking these halls again has been emotional and inspiring,” said Bustos. “I see pieces of my younger self in these students. I wanted to create something that reminds them they belong here, they matter, and their potential is limitless.”

Jose’s connection to Hapgood runs deep. His nieces and nephews currently attend the school, his sister works for the district, and another sister was featured in a previous mural as a child. His legacy is not just painted on the walls, it is woven into the story of the campus.

“Jose’s journey from a student here at Hapgood to a celebrated artist is a beautiful example of the power of perseverance and passion,” said Hapgood Principal Carmen Chavez. “His murals are not just paintings, they are stories of our community, our culture, and the belief that every child’s talent has the power to shape the world.”

For Hapgood Elementary, a Community School, art like Jose’s mural is part of a bigger picture, one where the school is a gathering place for learning, culture, and connection. The project celebrates the relationships that make the campus a true community hub and shows how the arts can bridge generations, honor heritage, and inspire students today.“ Jose’s work is a powerful example of what happens when a school truly lives out its role as the heart of the community,” said Assistant Superintendent Brian Jaramillo. “His murals reflect not only the culture and history of Hapgood, but also the belief that every student has value, voice, and potential. That’s the essence of a Community School.”

As students returned to school on August 12 they were welcomed by Jose’s latest murals, blending personal narrative, cultural pride, and messages of resilience. These pieces serve as daily reminders that greatness can start in the very classroom where they now sit.

In addition to his school-based work, Bustos is developing a series of original pieces for sale, including prints and custom guitar-shaped canvas art. The Hapgood community is proud to welcome Jose Bustos home and to continue fostering artistic expression through meaningful public art on campus.

