Lompoc Valley Chamber Announces 2025 Annual Community Awards Banquet and Seeks 2025 Man and Woman of the Year & Small Business Awards Nominees

LOMPOC, CA, August 19, 2025 – The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau invites the community to its Annual Awards Banquet on Friday, October 3rd at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center, 1120 West Ocean Avenue in Lompoc, California. The banquet is dedicated to celebrating the businesses, community members, and individuals that support and inspire the Lompoc Valley.

The Chamber is currently seeking nominations for the following honors:

• Lompoc Valley Man of the Year

• Lompoc Valley Woman of the Year

• Small Business Hero Excellence Award

• New Business Award

The nomination deadline is Monday, September 15th.

The registration deadline for the Annual Awards Banquet is Monday, September 22nd, with tickets priced at $60 per person. Guests will enjoy a full-course meal, complete with dessert, catered by Savory & Sweet Eats. Doors open at 6:00 PM for check-in and cocktail hour, followed by the program starting at 7:30 PM.

The Chamber is also seeking event sponsorships to help support this evening of recognition and celebration. Sponsorship packages offer visibility and promotional opportunities for local businesses and organizations.

To register for the Annual Awards Banquet, please visit the Lompoc Valley Chamber’s website at lompoc.com/eventcalendar. For award nomination forms or sponsorship details, visit or call the Chamber office at (805) 736-4567.