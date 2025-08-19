Major Traffic Control Lifted on Two Miles of Highway 166 Delays Between U.S. 101 and Hwy. 33 Now Reduced to 20-Minutes

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA AND SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES – One-way traffic control across 2.2 miles of Highway 166, starting at 16 miles east of the US 101, has ended as of Friday, August 15, at 4:30 pm.

Over the next several weeks, travelers on Highway 166 between the US 101 and Hwy. 33 should now expect intermittent flagging operations with one-way reversing traffic control and delays of up to 20 minutes.

This traffic control will allow crews to continue with post-fire construction activities including rock scaling intended to stabilize slopes left bare by the fire. Crews will also be making repairs to pavement, shoulders, drainage infrastructure, and guardrails, in areas affected by recent fires.

San Luis Obispo County residents can find information about the Gifford Fire and emergency preparedness at ReadySLO.org and Santa Barbara residents can find this information at ReadySBC.org.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: X/Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.

For more information about transportation projects and funding, visit: Build.ca.gov.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/