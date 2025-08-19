Sansum Diabetes Research Institute Announces Chief Scientific and Medical Officer

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA (August 19, 2025) — Andrew (Andy) Rhinehart, MD, FACP, FACE, CDCES will be serving as the new Chief Scientific and Medical Officer for SDRI, effective September 2, 2025. Dr. Rhinehart and his wife, Deana, are in the process of relocating to Santa Barbara.

“Dr. Rhinehart’s appointment comes at a transformative period for SDRI and we’re looking forward to working with him as we enter the next phase in SDRI’s journey,” said Liz Thompson, SDRI’s CEO. “Andy’s extensive expertise in the field of diabetes, combined with his deep ties to the U.S. device and biopharma ecosystem, will be instrumental in progressing our expanded relationships with industry for pre and post market studies, in tapping into the rich U.S.-based talent pool to grow and energize our investigator-initiated research, and expanding our scientific enterprise.”

“What draws me most to this opportunity is the chance to return to a setting where I can be closer to patients and the community, lead an in-person, high-functioning team doing mission-driven work, and help shape the next chapter of SDRI’s scientific and medical contributions,” Dr. Rhinehart shared regarding his excitement about the role. “I am equally excited about the opportunity to work closely with the CEO, providing strategic leadership and mentorship. I am fully committed and enthusiastic about relocating to Santa Barbara and investing in the Institute’s future success.”

“Dr. Rhinehart brings deep expertise in clinical research, regulatory strategy, real-world evidence, and technology-enabled solutions, along with leadership abilities and executive presence,” said Jim Sloan, SDRI’s Board President. “While those qualities were strategically important, what really differentiated Andy as a candidate were some of his intrinsic qualities, his focus on innovation, high energy and optimism, and the deliberate, thoughtful way he approached the concepts of change and transformation. We look forward to welcoming him to SDRI and to Santa Barbara!”

Dr. Rhinehart most recently served as Senior Medical Director, Global Clinical Research and Medical Science at Medtronic Diabetes, where he led clinical strategy, medical safety, medical writing, biostatistics, clinical operations and program management, real-world evidence initiatives, and execution of dozens of global clinical trials (including work with SDRI). He was a principal investigator at Medtronic’s in-house research clinic and served as a core member of the innovation leadership team focused on next-generation CGM, hybrid closed-loop and insulin delivery systems.

Previously, he served as Chief Medical Officer at Glytec, a digital therapeutics firm specializing in insulin management and glycemic control. There, he directed clinical program development, FDA submissions, stakeholder engagement, and health economics outcomes research, helping to scale digital insulin dosing platforms across integrated health systems. As an executive leader, Dr. Rhinehart focused on supporting individuals with diabetes, lowering the cost of both acute and chronic care through the utilization of innovative technology. He designed and implemented long-term strategies that aligned with the organization’s clinical vision and mission. Additionally, he completed in-depth analysis of emerging models related to healthcare delivery along with consistently identifying business development opportunities within the industry.

His earlier career includes numerous medical leadership roles in hospital and outpatient settings, where he built and led ADA-accredited education centers, established hyperbaric wound care services, and improved inpatient glycemic protocols across multi-hospital networks.

Dr. Rhinehart has authored more than 30 peer-reviewed publications, contributed to the ADA Standards of Care, and holds multiple patents in diabetes algorithm innovation.

About Sansum Diabetes Research Institute:

Sansum Diabetes Research Institute (SDRI) is a non-profit organization and center of excellence with a mission to improve the lives of people impacted by diabetes through research, education, and clinical care. SDRI focuses include promoting health equity by bridging gaps in healthcare access, advancing women’s health and diabetes management, and conducting impactful clinical trials. These efforts are aimed at significantly reducing the burden of living with diabetes. Learn more at http://www.sansum.org.