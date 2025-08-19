Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Foundation Appoints Lynn Fitzgibbons, MD, as Craig Mally and Louise Stewart, MD, Endowed Chair in Graduate Medical Education

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA—August 18, 2025— The Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Foundation has appointed Lynn Fitzgibbons, MD, as the Craig Mally and Louise Stewart, MD, Endowed Chair in Graduate Medical Education, effective July 25, 2025. The appointment honors both Dr. Fitzgibbons’ contributions to medical education and the generosity of Craig Mally and Dr. Louise Stewart, whose philanthropic support made the endowed position possible.

Mr. Mally and Dr. Stewart established the Endowed Chair as a reflection of their long-standing commitment to high-quality healthcare in Santa Barbara and their positive experience with Cottage Health. This endowed position will strengthen Cottage’s graduate medical education program by supporting clinical research, specialized training, and advanced technology.

“Dr. Fitzgibbons exemplifies the compassionate leadership and clinical excellence that elevate graduate medical education at Cottage Health,” said Scott Wester, President and CEO of Cottage Health. “Her impact as a mentor, physician, and leader is felt across our organization and the broader community. We are proud to recognize her with this endowed chair as she continues to shape the future of medicine.”

Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons joined Cottage Health in 2014 and has served as Director of the Internal Medicine Residency Program since 2021. She earned her medical degree from the University of California, San Diego, completed her residency at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, and holds academic appointments at the USC Keck School of Medicine and UC Santa Barbara. Board certified in both Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases, she also leads efforts in infection prevention and public health across the organization and serves as the Medical Director for the Cottage Center for Population Health.

Over the years, Dr. Fitzgibbons has received numerous honors, including Cottage Health’s Outstanding Physician of the Year, the Central Coast Medical Association’s Physician of the Year, and the 2025 LEAP Award. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she provided critical leadership, working closely with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department anddelivering regular educational sessions for medical residents. Widely respected for her medical knowledge and thoughtful leadership, she plays a vital role in preparing the next generation of healthcare leaders.

“I’m honored by this recognition and grateful to Mr. Craig Mally and Dr. Louise Stewart for their generous support of graduate medical education at Cottage,” said Dr. Fitzgibbons. “This endowment is a meaningful investment in our residents, who represent the future of care. It’s a privilege to support their growth as physicians and to be part of a community that values learning, service, and excellence.”

“Philanthropy plays a transformative role in advancing our mission to train future healthcare leaders,” said Andrew Brown, Vice President of Advancement at Cottage Health. “Endowments like this make a lasting impact—not just within our hospital, but in the health of our entire community.”

Endowed Chairs are among the most prestigious honors a physician and program can receive. In addition to recognizing excellence, endowed positions help attract and retain top medical talent by supporting innovation, collaboration, and the advancement of medical education.

