Santa Ynez Chumash Commit $500K Matching Grant to Cabrillo High Stadium Improvement Project

SANTA YNEZ, CA – Aug. 19, 2025 – To help a local school revitalize its sports complex, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has committed a $500,000 matching grant toward the Cabrillo High Stadium Improvement Project, which aims to upgrade its outdated field and track for the benefit of the school’s student-athletes, marching band and the surrounding community.

The project includes installing a synthetic turf athletic field and a polyurethane, all-weather, 400-meter, seven-lane track, both of which would allow the school to host its own varsity football games and CIF-sanctioned track events.

The $8 million project has received a $4 million commitment from the Lompoc Unified School District, and the donation from the Santa Ynez Chumash will offer a dollar-for-dollar match of all funds raised going forward up to $500,000.

“We’re proud to support Cabrillo High’s effort to improve its facilities and enhance the campus experience for its students,” said Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “We hope this grant will boost community support for the project and help the fundraising campaign achieve its goal.”

Throughout Cabrillo High’s 60-year history, it has hosted just two varsity football games on its campus. Its outdated red clay cinder track is unusable for either physical education classes or track practice. Both girls flag football and boys and girls soccer teams use the Lompoc Community Field for their home games, and unsafe field conditions have forced the marching band to practice in a parking lot after school. This stadium improvement project hopes to change that.

“The entire Cabrillo community – staff, alumni, and current student body – is beyond excited that the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has pledged its support with a $500,000 matching grant,” said Bob Lawrence, a retired Cabrillo High educator and executive director of the Cabrillo Athletic Field and Track Fundraising Committee, which is composed of alumni members, retired staff and current teachers, staff and students. “We began this fundraising campaign two years ago with the hope of having this dream field become a reality. We hope this matching grant will inspire others to jump on board and lend their support to our campaign.”

Dr. Clara Finneran, Superintendent of Lompoc Unified School District, added: “On behalf of the Lompoc Unified School District, I extend our heartfelt thanks to the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians for their remarkable commitment to the Cabrillo High Stadium Improvement Project. This matching grant represents a significant step toward providing facilities that meet the highest standards for our student-athletes, performers, and the broader community. Their investment reflects a shared vision for excellence and opportunity in education.”

For decades, the Cabrillo High football team’s home games have been played at Huyck Stadium, now known as Lompoc Community Track and Field, on the campus of rival Lompoc High School, which presents logistical challenges for the Vandenberg Village-based school. With the installation of a synthetic turf field at Cabrillo High, the durable, weather-resistant surface could host football, soccer, and other field sports.

“Having our own stadium to host events like football games, soccer games, and track meets is crucial to Cabrillo’s student culture,” said Asher Jones, a senior at Cabrillo High School. “I think being able to walk to the football game after school would greatly increase student participation in school events. This project’s impact will be felt by all students for years to come.”

Upgrading to a seven-lane polyurethane track will meet current CIF standards, enabling Cabrillo High to host track and field meets. This improvement is meant to significantly enhance the training and competitive experience for its student-athletes.

The project also includes the installation of shot-put pads and rings, goal posts, a high jump area, long jump and triple jump runs, and an electronic scoreboard. These enhancements will further expand the capabilities of its athletic facilities.

“These improvements will also continue to reinforce our school pride and help to keep our athletic teams and marching band program competitive,” said Brian Grimnes, Principal at Cabrillo High. “We are incredibly grateful for the generous support of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. Their belief in our project and in the potential of our students is both heartwarming and reassuring.”

For more information on the project, including how to make a donation to the fundraising campaign, visit https://www.cabrillostadium.com/.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $30 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the tribe’s long-standing tradition of giving. To find out more about the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation and its giving programs, visit http://www.chumash.gov.