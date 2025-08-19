The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara and 2nd Story Associates Provided School Supplies to Low-income Youth and their Families

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA, August 19, 2025 – The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB), in partnership with its nonprofit affiliate, 2nd Story Associates, hosted its 13th Annual Tools for School event on Saturday, August 9, 2025 at Presidio Springs Community Room (721 Laguna Street, Santa Barbara). At this year’s event, HACSB distributed around 400 backpacks filled with school supplies to approximately 200 families, ensuring local students had the resources they need to start the school year prepared.

Tools for School is a free event for Housing Authority youth and families aimed at providing academic and other school-related resources to families in advance of the new school year. Over 20 local youth-serving agencies attended the event, providing important resource information to families. Free backpacks filled with school supplies were provided to Housing Authority youth through a generous grant and strong partnership with U.S. Bank. This year, the Housing Authority expanded its collaboration with Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, who were onsite with their Mobile Health Clinic to provide a range of health services to attending children and families.

“Tools for School helps our tenant families send their kids off to school with the materials they need to help them succeed,” said Rob Fredericks, CEO of the City of Santa Barbara Housing Authority. “We also leverage this opportunity by including community partners–particularly in education and health–who can share their valuable information and resources with our families,” said Fredericks.

This year, participating agencies included:

Family Service Agency

Santa Barbara Unified School District

Partners in Education

Cal – SOAP

Santa Barbara Public Library

Santa Barbara City College School of Extended Learning

Future Leaders of America

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics

The Club

Learn. Engage. Advocate. Partner (LEAP)

Community Friends of Santa Barbara

See International

Unite-to-Light

MOVE SB County

Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA)

Domestic Violence Solutions (DVS)

United Boys & Girls Club Santa Barbara County

The event was for HACSB families only, and pre-registration was required to attend. For more information, please contact Aline Ortiz at (805) 897-1045 or aortiz@hacsb.org.