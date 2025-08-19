Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Please join us to celebrate M.O.B.S anniversary Saturday Aught 23rd from 4:00 PM to 7:30 PM, at 2005 State Street:

Drinks are on The House

Music is provided by the Cliff Hangers

Food can be purchased from Santa Barbara’s Hives Food Truck

Their motto is the “good ol’ days” as a time that evoked a sense of nostalgia and community, it was a time when the barbershop was more than just a place to get a haircut; it was a social hub where people gathered to share stories, engage in spirited conversations.

Henry Franco — just Franco to his clients, opened his business in 1995, and this month he is celebrating the 30th Anniversary. You don’t have to be a member, but it isn’t a bad idea – its where personalized service is unsurpassed.

As a Tonsorial Artist, Franco decorated the interior of his shop with a traditional barbershop theme, and everywhere you look you will see his other artistic abilities as a Modern Artist; it’s an Art Gallery like no other.

You have probably seen what Franco does every year for Christmas; he decorates the entire building. Not just the traditional trimming with paintings on the windows and a few lights; but the entire storefront, and inside as well. Every year the Members Only Barber Shop located at 2005 State Street is transformed; it has been a Christmas Winter Wonderland with a larger-than-life Polar Bear, and a Christmas Gift Wonderland. As expected, Franco has been awarded numerous medals by the Downtown Organization’s holiday decorating contest, and they hang proudly in his shop.

Or just stop by and wish Franco a happy anniversary; and if you are not a member, try out an old-fashioned Barber Shop. It is not just a men’s Barber Shop; MOB also specializes in:

Woman’s haircuts and Styling

Woman’s and Men’s Skin Care

Mention the Anniversary and get 10% off from August 25th – September 23rd

For more information, call 805.965.1845, or visit http://www.membersonlybarbershop.com/