Tidy Seas to Benefit from 2025 Santa Barbara Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Festival, Sept. 13 &14

(Santa Barbara, Calif.) — Sea glass hunters scour beaches for treasures and too often they encounter rubbish. This year, the Santa Barbara Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Festival has selected Tidy Seas — heroes in organizing teams for local beach cleanups — as its 2025 nonprofit partner. A portion of every ticket sold for the Sept. 13 and 14 event will fund Tidy Seas’ ongoing cleanup efforts in and around Santa Barbara.

“The sea glass community covers a lot of miles on our coastline. We see the beauty and the litter, and we often bring two bags, one for treasures and one for trash. Tidy Seas does a great job both raising awareness and inspiring action to keep our beaches and ocean clean for the next generation,” said Karen Clark, Festival Art Director.

Tickets to the Santa Barbara Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Festival are available online for single or multi-day passes, $7 or $12. Early bird tickets are $15 and will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday for first pass at the curated artisan collections, artwork and jewelry This year’s festival will feature expanded offerings with 10 outdoor booths, exclusive merchandise, and fun and creative skills workshops and lectures.

FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS

Continuing with tradition, the festival will include stunning collections, hand-crafted jewelry and visual art for sale. Attendees can also participate in fun and creative workshops on ocean arts and crafts, and have opportunities to win prizes at the juried contest for best sea glass.

Treasure Contest — Bring your best piece of seaglass for a juried competition on Sunday, Sept. 14.

— Bring your best piece of seaglass for a juried competition on Sunday, Sept. 14. Fun Creative Arts Workshops — Hands-on workshops in wire wrapping, sea glass charm bracelets, tiara fun head bands, sea glass mobiles, beach strands, and Boho wall hangings will be available in six sessions throughout the weekend.

— Hands-on workshops in wire wrapping, sea glass charm bracelets, tiara fun head bands, sea glass mobiles, beach strands, and Boho wall hangings will be available in six sessions throughout the weekend. Knowledge Sharing — Expert speakers Mary Beth Beuke, Jo Fry and Sage Harmon will share their knowledge and help attendees identify their treasured finds.

— Expert speakers Mary Beth Beuke, Jo Fry and Sage Harmon will share their knowledge and help attendees identify their treasured finds. Shop Unique Wares — The handcrafted marketplace will include 50 curated vendors and promises precious treasures available only from ocean artisans.

— The handcrafted marketplace will include 50 curated vendors and promises precious treasures available only from ocean artisans. New Merchandise — Artist Andrew Rodriguez has created a Special Edition T-shirt and prints of original art inspired by the Santa Barbara Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Festival.

EVENT DETAILS

Festival hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday with “Early Bird” tickets available for 9 a.m Saturday entry and first pass at the festival.

The venue is the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge #613, located at 150 N. Kellogg Ave in Santa Barbara.

Admission is $7 for adults and free for those under 12-years old for one day. Two-day passes are $12, and Early Bird Admission on Saturday at 9 a.m. is $15. Parking is free.

For complete details or for presale tickets, visit https://www.santabarbaraseaglassandoceanartsfestival.com/.

About Tidy Seas: Tidy Seas, a Santa Barbara nonprofit, is built on collective action. Our community is made up of volunteers, students, families, businesses, and ocean lovers who care about making a real impact. We believe that every piece of trash removed is a step toward a healthier planet. But we don’t just clean up beaches—we educate, inspire, and empower people to change behaviors and prevent pollution at the source. By joining Tidy Seas, you’re not just participating in a cleanup—you’re becoming part of a movement for a cleaner, more sustainable future. Learn more at, https://www.tidyseas.org.