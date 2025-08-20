Our Prezzie Pedo
The horrid-est Cheeto
Wants to send nukes to the moon
She heard about this
And, boy, is she pissed!
“The arrogance of this buffoon!”
So sad, I’m beholding
A crisis unfolding
With each father nabbed by a goon
Our democracy’s done
This is no longer fun
The nightmare cannot end too soon
At each morning’s dawn
As my mind clicks “on”
And I wonder what fresh hell awaits me
Seems that folks are deluded
Their monarch’s denuded
There’s no time like now, to be wasting!
To be totally fair,
We are in the streets
Hot, or raining and rough
Singing and chanting
Never relenting
But is once a month enough?
The resistance is strong
We know we’re not wrong
We won’t take a seat, we are vocal
This shit is relentless,
The nonsense is senseless
Lies, greed and corruption are total
The regime is unchecked
Their destructions reflect
Not only on us, but are global
But many just party on
Like nothing is wrong
Rounds of work & family & sport
But if prices keep rising
We’ll all be downsizing
It’s time to renew your passport.
A Limerick for 2025
