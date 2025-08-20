Our Prezzie Pedo

The horrid-est Cheeto

Wants to send nukes to the moon

She heard about this

And, boy, is she pissed!

“The arrogance of this buffoon!”

So sad, I’m beholding

A crisis unfolding

With each father nabbed by a goon

Our democracy’s done

This is no longer fun

The nightmare cannot end too soon

At each morning’s dawn

As my mind clicks “on”

And I wonder what fresh hell awaits me

Seems that folks are deluded

Their monarch’s denuded

There’s no time like now, to be wasting!

To be totally fair,

We are in the streets

Hot, or raining and rough

Singing and chanting

Never relenting

But is once a month enough?

The resistance is strong

We know we’re not wrong

We won’t take a seat, we are vocal

This shit is relentless,

The nonsense is senseless

Lies, greed and corruption are total

The regime is unchecked

Their destructions reflect

Not only on us, but are global

But many just party on

Like nothing is wrong

Rounds of work & family & sport

But if prices keep rising

We’ll all be downsizing

It’s time to renew your passport.

