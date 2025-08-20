Dear S.B. Electeds

Dear Santa Barbara Region Elected Officials,

We are reaching out for your immediate support for an urgent issue in Santa Barbara.

The Battistone Foundation properties, which comprise affordable low-income apartments for 190 seniors, are currently up for auction. There is no guarantee that these apartments, after being sold, will remain affordable. They may be demolished to build more luxury condominiums.

As you know, there is a dire shortage of affordable housing in Santa Barbara. Recent press reports indicate that over 3,400 people are currently on waiting lists for affordable housing, with an average five-year wait.

Many of us are long-time residents of Santa Barbara. We are former nurses, librarians, teachers, veterans, UC Santa Barbara, and S.B. City College staff, and more. Many of us helped build this community and are simply asking to remain part of it.

Some of us are in our eighties and nineties, with health conditions and no family nearby. Some of us are frightened. Where will we go?

We ask for your help in conserving these properties as essential housing for low-income seniors. Would it be possible for the Battistone properties to be purchased by the City Housing Authority?

Please do your best to shine a light on this issue, and to connect with a nonprofit partner, with angel investors, or with another means of continuing the tradition of providing low-income seniors with housing at this location.

With sincere thanks.