Around 350 people enjoyed the #BestDamDinner they ever had at beautiful Lake Los Carneros in Goleta this past Saturday, August 16, 2025. The weather was perfect for the scenic event that went from 4:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m.

Mayor Paula Perotte said, “We are so lucky to have this incredible place in Goleta to gather for this free community event. It was wonderful to see so many neighbors hanging out together and people making new friends as well. This just may have been the best year yet.”

Whether they brought their own picnic dinner or purchased food from A/R Catering, attendees found a spot at the long community table decorated with yellow and blue checkered tablecloths. Each seat had a complimentary Go Green Goleta reusable cutlery set for attendees to take home and a lucky few won a succulent created by Devereaux CA and sponsored by the Fuel Depot and Point Market.

Bluegrass group the Salt Martians have performed at this event for many years and entertained the audience with live music. Free face painting, corn hole and a visit to the Goleta Valley Library Bookvan kept the young attendees occupied. Kona Ice served up more than 250 complimentary snow cones to smiling faces.

This was the first year the Goleta Valley Library Bookvan has been at the Dam Dinner, but judging from its popularity, it won’t be the last. Another first for the event was a Bike Valet staffed by MOVE Santa Barbara County. More than 20 people rode to the event and utilized the free service.

As always, people had fun capturing the moment by taking a photo with a Dam Dinner frame. Stay tuned for a photo album and a video recap of the event later this week.

Thanks to everyone who attended, including our Goleta City Council, Assemblymember Gregg Hart and Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools, Susan Salcido.

A big thanks to the Goleta Valley Historical Society for partnering with the City of Goleta once again to put on the event. A special thanks to Pete Wolf with Big Hammer Lures for helping to plan, set up and clean-up the event, and for creating the yearly Dam Dinner T-shirt.

Thanks to Creekside Restaurant and the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce for sharing their tablecloths and to the Water Store for donating water to keep everyone hydrated. As always, thanks to MarBorg for donating the bathrooms, handwashing stations, and trash and recycle bins.

We appreciate everyone who is a part of making this event so memorable each year. We are already looking forward to the 2026 Dam Dinner and hope to see you there.