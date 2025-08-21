Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, CA, August 19, 2025) The Call for Performers for the 5th Annual Masq(p)arade! performance progressive has been extended to Friday, September 5, 2025.

Santa Barbara’s original and only performance progressive returns to State Street for its fifth year on Friday, October 3, 2025, and seeks entertainers to wow the crowd in a lively series of bite-sized shows. All genres of performers and performance groups are encouraged to apply. Acts must be piano-based and incorporate whimsical masks. Selected artists will receive a performer honorarium.

Masq(p)arade! takes place at Pianos on State, the annual painted piano project on display throughout Santa Barbara each fall. Each Masq(p)arade! performance lasts fifteen minutes, with enough time between acts to advance up State Street to each piano to catch the next act. Now in its fifth year, Masq(p)arade! offers locals and visitors a unique, cost-free opportunity to experience alfresco performance and visual art in Santa Barbara’s Historic Arts District, and has become a beloved Santa Barbara tradition. Past performers include Brasscals!, Opera Santa Barbara, Out of the Box Theatre Company, Santa Barbara Gay Men’s Chorus, and Zach Gill.

The submission deadline is September 5, 2025. Details and entry form are online at http://www.masqparade.org.