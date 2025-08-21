City of Santa Barbara Appoints Anthony Valdez as First Deputy City Administrator

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA – August 21, 2025

The City of Santa Barbara is proud to announce the appointment of Anthony Valdez as its first-ever Deputy City Administrator. Valdez will begin his new role on September 15, 2025, bringing with him over a decade of executive municipal leadership experience and a deep commitment to community engagement, housing solutions, and economic vitality.

“With Anthony’s leadership, we’re not just filling a new position—we’re building a new foundation for how we serve our community. His experience and energy will be invaluable,” said Kelly McAdoo, City Administrator.

The newly created Deputy City Administrator position reflects the City’s strategic vision to better address some of Santa Barbara’s most pressing priorities: housing, economic vitality, and the downtown corridor. This role consolidates key programs previously housed in the Public Works and Community Development departments—such as Housing & Human Services, Affordable Housing, Community Grants, Rental Housing Mediation, Homelessness Services, Downtown Services, and the State Street Master Plan—into a unified team now operating within the City Administrator’s Office.

“This new structure allows us to take a more collaborative, strategic approach to some of the most complex and urgent challenges facing our city,” said Kelly McAdoo. “By elevating these programs and aligning them under a single leader, we’re positioning Santa Barbara to make meaningful progress on housing, homelessness, and downtown revitalization.”

Valdez most recently served as Assistant City Manager for the City of Bakersfield, where he led transformative initiatives including the launch of a 300-bed navigation center for unhoused residents, a citywide grants program generating $50 million annually, and a youth jobs program that created opportunities for over 100 young people each year. He also played a key role in economic development, legislative advocacy, and strategic planning.

A San Francisco native, Valdez holds a Master of Public Administration from the University of San Francisco, both a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a Certificate in Advanced Leadership Studies from American University, and is a Public Policy and International Affairs Fellow from Princeton University’s Woodrow Wilson School. He currently serves as Vice President of the Municipal Management Association of Northern California and is a board member of California Local Government Management Collaborative (Cal-ICMA).

“I’m honored to join the City of Santa Barbara at such a pivotal time,” said Valdez. “This community is known for its beauty, vibrancy, and civic spirit—and I’m excited to help shape a future that reflects those values.”