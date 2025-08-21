Law Enforcement Seeks Additional Witnesses or Victims with Information About Alleged Child Molester

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Re: People of the State of California v. Vladyslav Romanovich Shylo

Santa Barbara Superior Court Case No. 25CR04760

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., August 20, 2025 – Santa Barbara District Attorney John T. Savrnoch announced today that 19-year-old Vladyslav Romanovich Shylo, of Santa Barbara, has been charged with Felony Stalking, Attempted Criminal Threats, Contacting A Minor with Lewd Intent, Witness Dissuasion, and Misdemeanor Child Annoying or Molesting. It is further alleged that Mr. Shylo is in violation of his felony probation for a conviction of Unlawful Sexual Intercourse with a Minor.

Mr. Shylo pled not guilty to each charge on June 23, 2025. He is being held at the Santa Barbara County Jail with no bail. The case is assigned to the Honorable Judge Stephen Foley in Department 12 of the Santa Barbara Superior Court, and is scheduled for Preliminary Hearing Setting on Monday, September 15, 2025.

The District Attorney’s Office, Santa Barbara Police Department, and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office encourage anyone with knowledge of additional crimes committed by Mr. Shylo to contact Detective Kelsea King at the Santa Barbara Police Department at 805-897-2341.

The District Attorney’s office stands by all survivors of sexual assault. The District Attorney’s Office Victim-Witness Assistance Program ensures all survivors are kept informed and supported throughout the criminal justice process and are available to provide survivors with resources and services.

Survivors have the option of contacting the Victim-Witness Assistance Program directly at 805-568-2400 or toll free at 855-840-3232.