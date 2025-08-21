Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Westmont College, located in Santa Barbara, Calif., is an undergraduate, residential, Christian, liberal arts community serving God's kingdom by cultivating thoughtful scholars, grateful servants and faithful leaders for global engagement with the academy, church and world.

Westmont’s expanding role in local college-prep programs has led to a noticeable increase in local student enrollment over the last three to five years. This momentum was clearly on display at two recent events hosted by the Santa Barbara Unified School District’s Program for Effective Access to College (PEAC) and the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara where more than 50 Westmont students – including both current students and incoming freshmen.

Irene Neller, Westmont’s vice president for enrollment, marketing and communications, says the number of students earning PEAC Scholarships and Nursing Fellowships has tripled in recent years, underscoring the value of community partnerships and growing support for these students and programs.

“It’s hard to stay dry-eyed at these awards ceremonies and events where students receive scholarships in front of their families and significant mentors and teachers to attend some of the nation’s top colleges and pursue their dreams,” she says. “It’s inspiring to see how Santa Barbara’s investment in education extends its reach far beyond our community. Westmont’s scholarships always exceed $25,000 for each student, so the financial investment is profound in making college affordable.”

Neller credits much of Westmont’s success in recruiting students, especially those from Spanish-speaking families, to the dedication of Brenda Tirado, an Ojai native who joined Westmont’s admissions team in 2019, and Araceli Espinoza ’21, assistant director of admissions. Espinoza, who grew up in the Central Valley, began working at Westmont shortly after graduating with the dream of strengthening partnerships with Santa Barbara college-bound programs to help marginalized students afford private college.