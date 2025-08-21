Sansum Clinic, Now Part of Sutter Health, Expands Dermatology & Gastroenterology Teams, Improving Patient Access and Specialized Care 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Aug. 20, 2025 (Santa Barbara, CA) Sansum Clinic, now proudly part of Sutter Health, is excited to welcome four new board-certified physicians to its Dermatology and Gastroenterology Departments. These highly trained specialists bring advanced expertise in Mohs micrographic surgery for skin cancer and in the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, expanding the range of leading-edge care available close to home.

With this growth, patients will experience faster access to these specialty care departments than ever before. In Dermatology, new patients can be seen within days and in Gastroenterology, appointment availability has significantly improved, reducing wait times for important procedures and consultations. “This expansion reflects a commitment to ensuring patients receive timely, compassionate expert care,” commented Dr. Kurt Ransohoff, President, Sutter Health Greater Central Coast.

Dr. Andrew Kwong | Credit: Courtesy









Dermatologist Dr. Andrew Kwong earned his medical degree from the University of Southern California, Keck School of Medicine where he also completed his dermatology residency. He completed his micrographic surgery and dermatologic oncology fellowship at the Larkin Community Hospital and Skin and Cancer Associates in Miami, Florida. Mohs micrographic surgery is a technique where the doctor uses a microscope to precisely remove thin layers of skin one at a time to treat skin cancer. This procedure helps to remove the cancer as completely as possible while also preserving healthy tissue.

Dr. Tony Jiang | Credit: Courtesy













Dermatologist Dr. Tony Jiang received his medical training and his PhD at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. He then went on to complete his dermatology residency at the University of Pittsburgh with a focus in research, specifically related to the treatment of a rare type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that starts in the T-cells and affects the skin. Since completion of his residency, Dr. Jiang joins Sutter’s Greater Central Coast from a diverse dermatology practice in Pittsburgh where he provided medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology care for his patients.

Dr. Thomas Mellor | Credit: Courtesy











Gastroenterologist and internist Dr. Thomas Mellor earned his Doctor of Osteopathy degree at the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and his internal medicine internship and residency at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. He completed his gastroenterology fellowship at the Naval Medical Center in San Diego and he joins Sutter’s Greater Central Coast from his former role as the Division Head of Gastroenterology at the Naval Medical Center in Bremerton, Washington where he provided comprehensive gastrointestinal and hepatology care with a focus on inflammatory bowel disease, a condition where parts of the digestive tract become chronically inflamed.

Dr. Jeffrey Rebhun | Credit: Courtesy

Gastroenterologist Dr. Jeffrey Rebhun earned his medical degree from the University of Queensland-Ochsner Clinical School of Medicine in Brisbane, Australia. He completed his internal medicine internship and residency at the University of Illinois in Chicago and his gastroenterology fellowship at Oregon Health and Sciences University in Portland Oregon.

All four physicians will see patients at the multispecialty Pueblo Care Center at 317 West Pueblo Street in Santa Barbara.

Sansum Clinic, now part of Sutter Health, is the leading nonprofit provider of high-quality, outpatient healthcare on the Central Coast. Both Sansum and Sutter share a century-long commitment to improving the health of their communities and have embarked upon this partnership to shape the future of healthcare for those they serve. The 275+ highly trained clinicians and compassionate staff of 1,200+ care for more than 160,000 individual patients per year at Sansum Clinic. Sansum’s dedication to recruiting new medical specialties to our communities over the last century has contributed significantly to the level of medical quality available in Santa Barbara, despite its small size.