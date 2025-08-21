Santa Barbara Public Library Celebrates the Freedom to Read for Banned Books Week with Bookmark Design Contest

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – August 20, 2025

Santa Barbara Public Library (SBPL) invites the community to celebrate the Freedom to Read ahead of Banned Books Week, October 5-11, by participating in the Banned Books Bookmark Design Contest. Open to all ages, the contest encourages creative expression and supports intellectual freedom.

Participants may submit original artwork for the bookmark design contest through August 30. Community voting will take place from August 31 through September 6. Winners will be announced at a special discussion of Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451 on Sunday, October 5. Free copies of the book will be available at Central Library starting mid-September, while supplies last.

Bookmark Design Contest Guidelines:

Original artwork only; no copyrighted images

One entry per person

Do not include personal information on artwork

Entries from SBPL employees and their families are not eligible for awards

Final print size will be 2 inches wide by 6 inches tall.

Submission Period: August 17-30

For more information and to submit artwork, visit Banned Books Week Bookmark Design Contest.

Fahrenheit 451 Book Discussion

Sunday, October 5, 2025

2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Faulkner Gallery (40 E. Anapamu St.)

Event Info | Add Event to Your Calendar

Banned Books Week, October 5-11, is an annual reminder of the importance of intellectual freedom. In 2024, over 2,400 book titles were challenged across the U.S. SBPL stands in support of intellectual freedom, as outlined in its Collection Development Policy and mission statement. Whether you participate in one of SBPL’s programs, read a banned book, or talk with a friend about the harms of censorship, we encourage you to uplift democratic values and exercise your intellectual freedoms.

This year’s Banned Books Week programming is generously supported by the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation.



