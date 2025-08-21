Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

The SBUnified PEAC Summer Institute, now in year 13, supported students who are first in their family to attend college, to engage in summer opportunities to conduct university-level research, attend an international leadership and entrepreneur conference, and enroll in college courses before high school. These impactful opportunities were generously made possible by the PEAC Foundation, Towbes Foundation, Santa Barbara City College, and UCSB.

Since 2012, Santa Barbara City College has provided seamless access to its campus and professors to host the SBUnified PEAC Summer Bridge program for the incoming 9th-grade SBUnified PEAC cohorts. 130 recently promoted 8th-grade students spent a week on a college campus before initiating their first year as high school students.

“We are so incredibly proud of the work our students have accomplished this summer. Their dedication to learning and growing is inspiring, and these unique opportunities, made possible by our wonderful community partners, are a testament to our commitment to ensuring all students have a pathway to success, said Superintendent Dr. Hilda Maldonado.

The students enrolled in college courses to learn more about critical thinking, time management, and planning for college, as well as engaged in team building with students from all 3 SBUnified high schools, and enjoyed field trips to learn more about the farm-to-table concept and horticulture.

As described by Angelica Contreras, SBCC Senior Director of Admissions and Dual Enrollment, “Our partnership with PEAC is truly invaluable. Together, we are opening doors for students at a pivotal point in their educational journey. Summer Bridge not only sparks curiosity and builds confidence, yet also fosters a sense of belonging and connection to Santa Barbara City College, to future opportunities, and to their community”.

For the past 10 years SBUnified PEAC high school students have received scholarships through the PEAC Foundation and local donors to attend a week at the international LEAP Leadership and Entrepreneur Conference, held this year at Pepperdine University.

The PEAC Scholars engaged in daily intensive workshops to learn more about goal setting, entrepreneurship skills, job interviewing and networking, as well as met with mentors from different career tracks. The students not only experienced a week on a college campus and a leadership mindset, yet also enjoyed meeting youth from other countries, and came home with more confidence and enthusiasm.

Through the generosity of the Towbes Foundation and UCSB Pre-College Programs, SBUnified PEAC high school students engaged in the opportunity to conduct university-level research at UCSB’s Summer Research Academies. Selection for this program was a competitive process and provided students the opportunity to choose an interdisciplinary research track in STEM, Humanities, and Social Sciences to develop a high-level project with their peers from all over the world under the guidance of experts.

“The PEAC Scholars met the challenge of intensive college research courses head-on. The critical skills the students gained from our specially designed events, such as technical writing, effective collaboration, and professional communication, will serve them well as they plan their higher-education journey and future careers”, said Dr. Lina Kim, UCSB Director of Academic Programs.