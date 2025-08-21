Summerland Beautiful Welcomes Three New Members to Its Board and Announces Date for Annual Community Potluck

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Summerland, CA (August 21, 2025) – Summerland Beautiful, the local nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and enhancing the charm of Summerland, announced today that residents Andrea Gruber, Tracy Gunn, and Crescent LoMonaco have joined its board of directors.

“Summerland Beautiful is thrilled to welcome these three community members to our governing board, as each brings unique experience and skills to our vibrant organization,” said D’Arcy R. Cornwall, President of Summerland Beautiful. “Their dedication will undoubtedly strengthen our mission to protect, revive, and beautify our town.”

Founded in 2019, Summerland Beautiful is an all-volunteer nonprofit committed to promoting and raising funds for the beautification of the Summerland community. Each year, the organization spearheads multiple projects to improve the local school, streets, and parks.

Andrea Gruber, a veteran PR, marketing, and special events professional, is a native of Santa Barbara who moved to Summerland in 2021 after more than 20 years in Los Angeles. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in English and Communications from UCLA and built a career in public relations at The Walt Disney Company and Warner Bros., where her projects took her around the world and introduced her to many fascinating people. Today, Gruber is actively involved in the local community, volunteering with organizations such as the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network, Heal the Ocean, and the Surfrider Foundation. “Returning to my hometown has been a true joy, and I’m honored to play a part in ensuring Summerland remains the special and beautiful coastal community we all love,” Gruber said.

Tracy Gunn, born and raised in Southern California, moved to Hawai‘i in her late teens and lived there for nearly 30 years. She attended the University of Hawai‘i and worked as the special events and restaurant manager for the prestigious Honolulu Museum of Art. After returning to the mainland, Gunn settled in Summerland, drawn to its small-town feel and slower pace reminiscent of life in Hawai‘i. Since 2020, she has managed the home and lifestyle store Porch Summerland. Regarding her new role on the Summerland Beautiful board, Gunn said, “I feel fortunate to live and work in a unique town like Summerland, and joining the board is a small way I can contribute to the care and appreciation of our community.”

Crescent LoMonaco, a longtime Summerland resident, is an editor for an internationally acclaimed book series. She has also been a local business owner in our community, during which she served on the boards of the Carpinteria Parking and Business Improvement Advisory Board, the Avocado Festival, and the Chamber of Commerce. LoMonaco is also an artist whose paintings have been featured in several art shows including at the Carpinteria Valley Arts Center where some of her pieces have been voted as the “People’s Choice.” She is married to Summerland–Carpinteria Fire Marshal Mike LoMonaco, and they have a child at Carpinteria High School. LoMonaco said, “I’m so fortunate to live in this beautiful town. I am pleased to have this opportunity to help shape the future of our community while building stronger connections with my neighbors.”

Gruber, Gunn, and LoMonaco join current board members Cornwall (President), Elizabeth A. Winterhaler (Treasurer), Penny Mathison (Secretary), and Sharon Curry (Member at Large).

The community will have the opportunity to meet the new board members at Summerland Beautiful’s annual potluck, to be held at Lookout Park on September 4, 2025, from 5:30–7:30 p.m. The event is a chance to meet neighbors, share a favorite dish, and enjoy games such as bocce, ping pong, and cornhole. Guests are also encouraged to share beautification project ideas with the board.

For more information on Summerland Beautiful, including ways to donate or get involved, visit summerlandbeautiful.org or email info@summerlandbeautiful.org.