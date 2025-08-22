209 Pets Receive Care as Santa Barbara Humane Sets New Day in the Park Record

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

On Sunday, August 17, Santa Barbara Humane staff and volunteers had their busiest Day in the Park ever, helping 209 pets receive a total of 601 services at Waller Park. This marks the highest number of animals supported by the organization in its four years of participation at this annual community event.

At its booth, Santa Barbara Humane offered no-cost services including topical flea treatment, microchips, and canine vaccinations such as DA2PP , Rabies, and Bordetella. Staff were also on hand to provide training tips, behavior advice, and information about the many programs available through the nonprofit’s Santa Barbara and Santa Maria campuses.

“Day in the Park is such a great opportunity to meet people where they are and make veterinary care accessible,” said Dr. Katie Marrie, Santa Barbara Humane Chief Veterinary Oﬃcer. “To be able to help more than 200 families in one day shows the level of need in our community and the dedication of our team.”

As a local nonprofit, Santa Barbara Humane has provided hundreds of thousands of affordable veterinary services in the past five years through its Santa Barbara and Santa Maria campuses, as well as its mobile veterinary clinic. The organization’s veterinary team offers preventive care such as vaccines, flea and tick control, and microchips, along with spay and neuter surgeries that reduce pet overpopulation and improve long-term health. Additional services include wellness exams, dental cleanings, diagnostics, and treatment for minor illnesses and injuries. Services are available to all pet owners, regardless of income, ensuring that every family in Santa Barbara County has access to high-quality care.

Since first joining Day in the Park four years ago, the organization has steadily grown its impact, with this year marking a 70 percent increase in participants and a 55 percent increase in services provided.

Santa Barbara Humane encourages community members to keep an eye on its website and social media channels, as more free vaccine events will be announced in the coming months. Upcoming opportunities will include events at both the Santa Barbara and Santa Maria campuses, as well as through the organization’s mobile veterinary unit.

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit, Santa Barbara Humane is the oldest animal welfare agency in Santa Barbara County, serving the community for over 135 years. The organization’s two campuses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria provide low-cost veterinary care, affordable dog training, adoption, and socially-conscious sheltering for local animals, whether they are with a loving family or at the shelter waiting for a home of their own. Because Santa Barbara Humane does not receive any federal funding, it relies on local donor support to help thousands of animals and families each year in Santa Barbara County. Santa Barbara Humane is an independent organization and is not aﬃliated with the Humane Society of the United States or the ASPCA.