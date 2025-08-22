Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Help welcome the monarchs back to Ellwood Mesa! We’re calling on community volunteers to plant trees and native plants that will provide food and shelter for overwintering monarch butterflies.

Join us on August 30 for the first volunteer day of the season. Monthly opportunities will follow, and volunteers are encouraged to participate in as many days as they’d like. Complete all five days and earn a limited-edition Ellwood Mesa T-shirt!

These volunteer events are part of a larger conservation effort to restore monarch habitat at Ellwood Mesa—one of the most important overwintering sites for Western monarchs. With butterfly populations declining due to drought and extreme weather, this project will plant hundreds of trees and thousands of native plants to create the shelter monarchs need to survive. Your help makes it possible.

Volunteer Days (Saturdays):

August 30 from 9 AM – 1 PM

September 27 from 9 AM – 1 PM

October 25 from 9 AM – 1 PM

November 15 from 9 AM – 1 PM

December 6 from 9 AM – 1 PM

How to Get Involved: Bring a friend and help plant a tree that will provide shade for monarchs and people alike for generations. Volunteers will meet at the Main Grove on Saturdays at 9 AM. Park at the Sperling Preserve (across from Ellwood Elementary) and allow 10-15 minutes to walk to the Main Grove (meeting location may change so stay tuned for updates by email).

What to Bring: Comfortable shoes, a water bottle, sunscreen, snacks, and gloves (if you have them). Tools will be provided.

Sign Up to Volunteer Here

About Ellwood Mesa: Ellwood Mesa has been facing challenges such as drought and storms, which have damaged the trees that monarchs depend on for shelter. This nationally-significant restoration project will contribute to a healthier habitat for both monarchs and the community. For additional details, visit the project page: Ellwood Now – Work in Progress.

Contact: For more information contact George Thomson, City of Goleta Parks and Open Space Manager, at gthomson@cityofgoleta.gov or 805.961.7578.