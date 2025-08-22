Dear Oscar Gutierrez,

Thank you for sharing your family’s history and wonderful story in the S.B. Independent. I would love to read more about the history of your family. If you were to write a book, I would read it.

My great-grandparents came over from Germany and tried to dry farm lima beans in Otay Mesa, on the San Diego/Tijuana border in the 1940s. I still remember the U.S. Border Patrol searching our car at night, looking for people crossing over from Tijuana.

My mother’s family lived in Logan Heights, now Barrio Logan. She studied Spanish at San Diego High School because she wanted to become a court interpreter. She encouraged us to learn Spanish. My sister is bilingual and volunteers as a teaching assistant at an elementary school.

This is a sad time in America. I feel that all we can do is be kind to each other and vote.