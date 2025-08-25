The Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative, in partnership with Santa Barbara Beautiful, Sullivan Goss, and Irene Hoffman Designs, invites the public to the “Best Of” Public Art voting, a new community engagement campaign running September 4–24 in partnership with the Santa Barbara Independent.

The winning public art piece will be announced on September 28 at the Santa Barbara Beautiful’s 2025 awards ceremony. There will also be a drawing for prizes with three lucky winners who have a chance at receiving a prize package.

Package 1: Staycation

A one night staycation at the Jeff Shelton-designed “El Zapato”

2 Tickets for the Ensemble Theatre’s 2025/26 season

2 vouchers to the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden

2 Tickets to the Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Package 2: Arts & Culture

2 tickets to a Choral Society event

Vouchers from the Granada Theater valued at $100

2 Tickets to the Samantha Fish show at the Lobero Theater

8 film tickets to films at the 2026 Film Festival

Package 3: Food & Wine

2 VIP tickets to the Santa Barbara Symphony

Gift card to eat at the Blue Owl

Gift card to eat at Lucky Penny

Come be part of this collaborative effort to spotlight the public art that shapes Santa Barbara’s story—and help bring it to life for the next 100 years. Use the map below to plan your viewing route or go to the Public Art Map page for the different public art installations you can visit. Fill out the form below now to enter for your chance to win!