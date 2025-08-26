Carpinteria Community Library Strategic Plan Now Available for Public Review

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

CARPINTERIA, Calif., August 25, 2025– The Carpinteria Community Library (CCL) invites members of the public to review and provide feedback on its newly developed Strategic Plan, which outlines goals, priorities, and a vision for the future of the Library. The plan will be discussed by the City Council during the Library Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, September 8, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers (5775 Carpinteria Ave).

The Strategic Plan marks a pivotal step in the evolution of the Carpinteria Community Library, which has served the community since 1910 as California’s first county branch library. Now a municipally operated library since 2022, CCL continues to honor its legacy while looking ahead. The plan reflects on this rich history and outlines a forward-looking vision—addressing current challenges, identifying opportunities, and setting clear goals to guide the Library’s growth as a culturally rich, inclusive community hub.

To view the Strategic Plan, visit: cityofcarp.co/LSP or visit our website, and click ‘Library Strategic Plan’ under Hot Topics.

Public participation is encouraged. Comments can be submitted in writing via email to publiccomment@carpinteriaca.gov with the subject line “Library Strategic Plan Feedback”. Community members may also attend the meeting in person to share their input directly.