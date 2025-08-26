Celebrating Classroom Leaders: Announcing Santa Barbara County’s 2026 Distinguished Educators

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara County – Six exceptional educators from across the county have been named 2026 Distinguished Mentors and Distinguished New Educators by the Santa Barbara County Education Office (SBCEO). Selected for their innovation, leadership, and care for students, these honorees embody some of the very best of teaching in our schools.

Each year, school administrators and teachers across Santa Barbara County public schools are invited to nominate mentor teachers who demonstrate exceptional instructional practices, leadership, and support to new educators. They are also invited to nominate new teachers who demonstrate early career success and outstanding teaching skills.

The selected awardees are participants in a Teacher Induction Program, which pairs experienced mentor teachers with new teachers to ease the transition into the profession, accelerate instructional effectiveness, and support teacher retention.

The 2026 Distinguished New Educators are:

Alondra Barrueta-Novoa – Santa Maria High School, Santa Maria Joint Union High School District

Emily Garcia – Carpinteria High School, Carpinteria Unified School District

Gloria S. Sevilla – Taylor School, Santa Maria-Bonita School District

The 2026 Distinguished Mentors are:

Nicole Caiazza – La Cumbre Junior High School, Santa Barbara Unified School District

Wendy Culver – Clarence Ruth School, Lompoc Unified School District

Amanda Wildhagen – Fairlawn School, Santa Maria-Bonita School District

Read more about each honoree HERE.

The educators will be recognized at the 12th annual A Salute to Teachers gala in October, hosted by SBCEO and founding sponsor, Cox Communications, with support from other generous sponsors. The evening will also recognize the 2026 Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year, Natalie Wilkes of Monte Vista Elementary School, and the 2026 Santa Barbara Bowl Performing Arts Teacher of the Year, Sara Di Salvo of Cold Spring School.

“Our 2026 Santa Barbara County Distinguished New Educators and Mentors bring care, commitment, and talent to their classrooms, students, and school communities,” said Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido. “At SBCEO, it is our privilege to elevate the teaching profession and recognize outstanding educators in our county’s schools. Congratulations and thank you, new and mentor teachers!”

Kirsten McLaughlin, Market Vice President of Cox Communications, said the team is looking forward to celebrating the awardees and their school communities at the upcoming A Salute to Teachers. “Cox Communications was founded by a teacher, James M. Cox, more than 125 years ago and supporting teachers, local education, and the communities we serve remains a top priority for us today. We are proud to celebrate this year’s new educators and mentor teachers who do so much for our community across the county.”

SBCEO is grateful for our partnership with Cox Communications and other sponsors, including Fielding Graduate University, Melfred Borzall, Noozhawk, Ramsey Asphalt Construction, the Santa Barbara Bowl, and the many partners who make the A Salute to Teachers event possible.

For more information about the awards or the A Salute to Teachers event, visit sbceo.org/salute or contact Steve Keithley, SBCEO Director of Teacher Programs and Support, at (805) 964-4710, ext. 5281. For more information about the Teacher Induction Program, visit sbceo.org/tip or contact John Merritt, SBCEO Director of Teacher Induction Program, at (805) 964-4710, ext. 5426.