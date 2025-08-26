Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

CARPINTERIA, Calif., August 26, 2025– The City of Carpinteria is celebrating its 60th anniversary, and the entire community is invited to join in. In recognition of six decades since incorporation, the City will host a series of free, public events throughout September that highlight Carpinteria’s rich history, vibrant culture, and strong sense of community.



From art exhibits and historical displays, to beach cleanups and birthday celebrations, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Each event will include special 60th anniversary-themed giveaways, and many are made possible through the support and collaboration of local organizations.



Featured 60th Anniversary Events:

Proclamation & Kickoff- Monday, September 22, 2025

5:30 PM | City Hall (5775 Carpinteria Ave)

Join us as we officially kick off the City’s 60th anniversary with a formal proclamation and celebratory announcement, including cake and coffee, at the City Council Meeting.

1:00–4:00 PM | Carpinteria Valley Museum of History (956 Maple Ave)

Take a walk through Carpinteria’s past and explore local exhibits that showcase the community’s history. Free commemorative postcards will be available for attendees.

Presented in partnership with the Carpinteria Valley Museum of History.

1:00 PM | Veteran’s Hall (941 Walnut Ave)

A fun and festive 60th birthday celebration for those young at heart, complete with treats and cheerful activities. Come in your best 60s groovy attire!

6:00 PM | Meet at the end of Linden Ave

Join community members, volunteers, and nonprofit partners to help keep our coastline clean and beautiful.

Presented in partnership with Tidy Seas.

12:00–4:00 PM | Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center (855 Linden Ave)

Celebrate the City’s creative spirit by contributing to a collaborative 60th anniversary mural.

Presented in partnership with the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center and Muralism.

11:00 AM–1:00 PM | Carpinteria Community Library (5141 Carpinteria Ave)

Celebrate Carpinteria and Hispanic Heritage Month with live performances, a costume contest, and engaging cultural activities.

Presented in partnership with Artensia Para La Familia.

5:30 PM | Veteran’s Hall (941 Walnut Ave)

Hear from City leaders as they reflect on the past, celebrate the present, and share their vision for the future.

Spanish interpretation and free on-site childcare will be available.

The City invites all residents, visitors, nonprofits, and community partners to take part in this special milestone. Let’s come together to celebrate 60 years of community, culture, and coastline.

Stay connected on the City’s social media channels for throwback photos, behind-the-scenes content, and real-time event updates throughout September.

For full event details and updates, visit carpinteriaca.gov/60years.