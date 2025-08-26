Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, August 25, 2025 – Start off the new school year with the back-to-school event “Skate into the School Year with some Cool Reads” hosted by Ice in Paradise and the Goleta Valley Library Bookvan! Come by Ice in Paradise (6985 Santa Felicia Drive) from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 7 for free skating (with a library card) and check out the Bookvan.

“September is Library Card Sign-Up Month and we want every Goleta community member to have access to free resources through their public library. Make it a family outing–get your library card, go ice skating, and enjoy stories and bubbles with the Bookvan,” said Supervising Librarian Kim Crail.

Whether you are an experienced ice skater, have never put on a pair of skates, or are somewhere in between, you are encouraged to come to Ice in Paradise for this family-friendly event. Show your library card for free admission; there is a $5 skate rental fee. One library card per skater is required. Skaters must be a minimum of 3 years old.

Don’t have a Goleta Valley Library card? Don’t worry! Bookvan staff can create one for you right then and there. Bring your government-issued photo ID (driver’s license, ID card, or passport) and proof of California residence to sign up. Children under the age of 13 need a parent or guardian with them to get their very own library card and teens don’t need an ID or adult with them to sign up.

In addition to giving out library cards, you can also stop by the Bookvan to borrow books, do a fun craft, learn about the new temporary location for GVL Express at 6500 Hollister Avenue, Suite 105, or just say hello to library staff. Hear stories about ice skating and going back to school while you browse with pop-up story times!

Goleta Valley Library patrons can receive free ice skating admission the first Sunday of each month from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. and 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. thanks to a generous partnership with Ice in Paradise.

To learn more about Ice in Paradise, visit https://www.iceinparadise.org/.

Stay updated on the Goleta Valley Library and Bookvan stops at https://www.goletavalleylibrary.org/.