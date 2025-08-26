County Animal Shelter Renovations Put Pets in Need of Temporary Homes

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Santa Barbara County Animal Services (SBCAS) is calling on the community to help find temporary or forever homes for approximately 50 dogs from August 27 to September 30, 2025 as two shelters undergo major improvements.

Lompoc Animal Shelter Gets a Fresh New Look:

The Lompoc Animal Shelter is getting a long-awaited facelift, with fresh paint to create a brighter, more welcoming space for pets and visitors. During the renovation, the shelter will temporarily limit the capacity to just 20 dogs to ensure safely and reduce stress to the animals.

Santa Barbara Animal Shelter Play Yard Renovations:

Thanks to a generous grant from the ASPCA, in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation (SBCACF), the Santa Barbara Animal Shelter’s play yards will be transformed into more functional, enriching spaces for dogs with a more inviting and comfortable place for visitors. The project will expand playgroup opportunities, reduce stress, and help dogs show off their best personalities to potential adopters. To accommodate the construction, the shelter will temporarily limit the capacity to just 30 dogs.

A Call to Action for Dog Lovers

To support these improvements, SBCAS is seeking foster families and adopters who can open their hearts and homes to dogs during this transition, for a month—or a lifetime. Foster care provides a loving, low-stress environment for dogs, while freeing up shelter space for construction and incoming animals in need.

“This is a unique moment where the community can directly help us improve the quality of life for shelter dogs—both now and for years to come,” said Sarah Aguilar, Animal Services Director. “By fostering or adopting this month, you’re not just helping one dog—you’re helping us create better spaces for every dog who comes through our doors.”

How to Help:

• Foster: Provide a safe, temporary home for any of our shelter dogs until October SBCAS provides supplies, medical care, and support.

• Adopt: Make the commitment permanent and give a dog a lifetime of love.

• Spread the Word: Share our posts and anyone who might be able to help.

Interested in fostering or adopting? Stop by any of our shelter locations to meet available dogs and get matched up!

• Santa Maria Animal Center: 548 W Foster Road, Santa Maria, CA 93455

• Lompoc Animal Center: 1501 W Central Avenue, Lompoc, CA 93436

• Santa Barbara Animal Center: 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

About Santa Barbara County Animal Services:

Santa Barbara County Animal Services is the leading animal welfare organization in Santa Barbara County, caring for over 6,000 pets in their shelters annually, and thousands of families across the community. SBCAS is dedicated to promoting responsible pet ownership and providing comprehensive animal care services to enhance the lives of both pets and people in the community. Through various programs and initiatives, the organization strives to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of animals.

About the Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation (SBCACF):

Founded in 2002, the Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation is an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to giving every adoptable and treatable animal in Santa Barbara County a second chance at a loving home. In close partnership with Santa Barbara County Animal Services, SBCACF provides life-saving medical funding for abused, neglected, and injured shelter animals—covering everything from heartworm treatment and emergency surgeries to amputations. The foundation also funds essential equipment and supplies, ensuring the county’s three shelters have the resources needed to care for the most vulnerable pets. Through community support and steadfast commitment, SBCACF works tirelessly to create a more compassionate, caring future for animals in need.

About the ASPCA:

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) is one of the nation’s largest animal welfare grant makers, committed to providing effective means for the prevention of cruelty to animals across the United States. Since 2001, the ASPCA has awarded more than $200 million in grants to over 4,000 animal welfare organizations, agencies, and programs—supporting everything from disaster response and emergency care to innovative pilot programs and best-practice implementation that improve the lives of animals nationwide.