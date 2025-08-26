County of Santa Barbara Probation Department Conducts Countywide

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.)– On August 5, 8, and 18, 2025, the County of Santa Barbara Probation Department conducted countywide “Back-to-School” wellness visits to 30 youth under probation supervision.

The visits focused on confirming school enrollment, providing essential supplies, and assisting with enrollment for youth not yet registered. The Santa Barbara County Office of Education generously donated school supply bags, while the Probation Department supplied backpacks and additional items, which were also shared with siblings.

“The Probation Department is committed to community safety and to supporting accountability and family wellness,” said Holly Benton, Chief Probation Officer. “These visits allow us to connect directly with youth and families, making sure they have what they need to begin the school year successfully.”

Several families expressed gratitude, noting that the supplies they received relieved stress and helped them feel more prepared for the upcoming school year.

The County of Santa Barbara Probation Department remains dedicated to partnering with families, schools, and community organizations to support youth success.

For more information about the County of Santa Barbara Probation Department, go to http://www.sbprobation.org.