Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics Hopes to Acquire Popular Integrated Medical Records System 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – August 26, 2025 – Many of us, in our own medical care in Santa Barbara, have come to rely on “MyChart by Epic” to keep track of appointments, view test results, and ask questions of our doctors. However, that is not an option for the thousands of patients who visit Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics (SBNC). Adopting the MyChart system would benefit the patients and families who come to SBNC, allowing them to take charge of their healthcare information in English and in Spanish. It will also allow the Clinics to seamlessly and easily share vital information with Cottage Hospital, UCLA, and other providers. It’s a critical and overdue improvement.

As part of its Capital Campaign which includes the construction of the new Westside Clinic location, Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics (SBNC) hopes to acquire MyChart, a leading electronic health record software product that is used throughout Santa Barbara County. The system would integrate with SBNC’s patient records systems, allowing patients to easily view their records, schedule appointments and message their providers right from the MyChart app. This system would also make SBNC’s records compatible with Cottage Health, Sutter Health (Sansum Clinic), and UCLA, enabling efficient sharing of patient health records when a patient receives care from multiple providers or locations.

“Having shared patient medical records between SBNC, Cottage Health and Sutter Health/Sansum will lead to greater efficiency for both providers and patients while improving quality of care,” said Dr. Mahdi Ashrafian, Chief Executive Officer, SBNC. “It will also save time and money by eliminating the burden of having to request and then obtain access to these records by other providers. All the information will be in one centralized location,” said Ashrafian.

When physicians and healthcare professionals can quickly and efficiently view and share patient medical records, we see firsthand how health outcomes can be improved,” said CenCal Health CEO Marina Owen. “CenCal Health applauds Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinic for bringing these improvements in connectivity to their patients and to CenCal Health members.”

Users of MyChart report being pleased with being able to book or cancel appointments online without having to call or wait on hold to speak to an appointment scheduler. The ability to view records, lab reports, summaries, and clinical notes 24/7 is another point patients highlight as a benefit of the system. Requesting prescription refills is made simpler by allowing patients to order refills online and digitally choose whether to pick them up or have them shipped to their home. Patients can also have direct contact with their primary care providers. Another great advantage to many SBNC patients is that the system is also in Spanish.

Accessibility has more to do with the literal access to healthcare facilities and this system allows our Spanish speaking patients to review their records in Spanish, improving patient satisfaction and outcomes,” said Ashrafian.

Viewing and paying bills online is easier than ever, as well, with all bill pay information available through the app. Patients can also easily check their insurance coverage, benefits, usage and copays.

A bonus feature of MyChart is that people can use the app to log vital signs like blood pressure or glucose levels over time, allowing them to take charge of their health and share that information with their provider. Every aspect of the system is designed to improve the lives and well-being of patients, which means with this new software integration, patients of SBNC can look forward to feeling better than ever.