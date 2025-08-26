SBART Press Luncheon: Tua Rojas and Sophia Otte of Bishop Diego Honored as Athletes of the Week

The first SBART press luncheon of the year 2025-26 school year featured student athletes from tackle football, flag football, girls’ volleyball, and boys’ water polo.

The male and female athletes of the week both went to Bishop Diego, as Tua Rojas of the football team and Sophia Otte of the girls’ volleyball team were honored for their tremendous individual performances and leadership.

Otte emerged as a primary offensive weapon for the Cardinals as she hit from all angles to lead her team to victories over Santa Paula and Santa Barbara. In the win over the Dons, Otte finished with a career-high 16 kills, three blocks, and three digs. Bishop Diego also finished second in the Silver Division of the Cardinal Classic over the weekend.

Rojas came through in the clutch to lead Bishop Diego to a 42-40 victory over Lancaster in its season opener. He completed 15-of-21 passes for 258 yards, three passing touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown. Rojas is a four-year varsity player and three-year varsity starter.

Welcome to the Show

The San Marcos High football team welcomed Del Sol of Oxnard to Warkentin Stadium for their first-ever varsity football game on Friday night.

The Royals came away with a 35-0 victory led by senior two-way player Cole Dominguez. He finished with 12 carries for 75 yards and two touchdowns on offense. On defense, Dominguez contributed nine total tackles, two sacks, and three tackles for loss.

A matchup against Paraclete of Lancaster on Friday will be a huge test for San Marcos. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Warkentin Stadium.

Flag Football Dominance

The Dos Pueblos flag football team outscored St. Bonaventure and Lompoc by a combined score of 89-0 last week to improve to 8-1 on the season.

The Chargers’ lone loss came in overtime to Orange Lutheran, which is the number-one-ranked team in the United States according to MaxPreps.

Senior quarterback Kacey Hurley passed for four touchdowns in a 55-0 victory over the Seraphs and added two more touchdown passes in a 34-0 victory over Lompoc.