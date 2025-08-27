Recreation Afterschool Program | Credit: Courtesy

Arts


The Adderley School Musical Theater Workshops
Phone (805) 899-3680 or email santabarbara@theadderleyschool.com.
theadderleyschool.org

Art Explorers + Terrific Scientific
Phone (805) 570-1988 or email ozwicke@ArtExplorersSantaBarbara.com
artexplorerssantabarbara.com

Artstudio 4 Kids
Call (805) 689-8993 or email geraldineotte@gmail.com.
artstudio4kids.com 

The Creative Lab
Email team@thecreativelabart.com
http://www.thecreativelabart.com

The Dance Network | Credit: Courtesy

The Dance Network
Call (805) 225-6078 or email info@thedancenetworksb.com.
thedancenetworksb.com

Festival Ballet
Call (805) 899-2901 or email info@santabarbarafestivalballet.com.
santabarbarafestivalballet.com

Goleta School of Ballet | Credit: Emily Maye

Goleta School of Ballet
Call (805) 328-3823 or email goletaballet@gmail.com.
goletaschoolofballet.com

InterAct – Peabody After School-Theatre Program
Call (805) 869-2348 or email info@InterActTheatreSchool.com.
InterActTheatreSchool.com

InterAct – Mountain View After-School Theatre Program
Call (805) 869-2348 or email info@InterActTheatreSchool.com.
InterActTheatreSchool.com

InterAct – SBUSD Elementary After-School Theatre Programs
Harding Elementary,  McKinley Elementary, Roosevelt Elementary,  S.B. Community Academy
Call (805) 869-2348 or email info@InterActTheatreSchool.com.
InterActTheatreSchool.com

InterAct Theater Program | Credit: Courtesy
Flying Trapeze | Credit: Courtesy

Kids Flying Trapeze Master Class
Call (805) 350-9802 or email hello@sbtrapezeco.com.
sbtrapeze.com

S.B. Dance Arts
S.B. Dance Arts, 531 E. Cota St. Call (805) 966-5299 or email info@sbdancearts.com.
sbdancearts.com

State Street Ballet Academy
Call (805) 563-3262 x1 or email info@ssb-academy.com.
ssb-academy.com

Young Singers Club Singing Classes
Call (805) 280-9802 or email youngsingersclub@gmail.com.
youngsingersclub.com



General


Wilderness Youth Project
Call (805) 964-8096 or email info@wyp.org.
wyp.org/school-year

Wilderness Youth Project | Credit: Courtesy

Education/STEM


California Learning Center
Call (805) 563-1579 or email info@clcsb.com.
clcsb.com 

Girls Inc. of Greater S.B. After-School Program
Call (805) 963-4757 or email info@girlsincsb.org.
girlsincsb.org/programs

Have Fun Sewing After-School Kids Program
Call (805) 962-0929 or email ghsewingmachines@gmail.com.
tinyurl.com/GrantHouse-Sewing

Kumon Math and Reading Program
Goleta Center: Call (805) 967-8510 or email goleta_ca@ikumon.com.
kumon.com/goleta-west

S.B. Center: Call (805) 687-5944 or email santabarbara_ca@ikumon.com.
kumon.com/santa-barbara

Sports


2025 Fall Beginner Ballers  .
Call (805) 967-8778 x804 or email isaiah@pageyouthcenter.org.
pageyouthcenter.org

Basketball at Page Youth Center | Credit: Courtesy

Basketball Clinics
Call (805) 967-8778 x804 or email isaiah@pageyouthcenter.org.
pageyouthcenter.org

Volleyball Clinic
Call (805) 967-8778 x804 or email isaiah@pageyouthcenter.org.
pageyouthcenter.org 

Chinese Kung Fu | Credit: Courtesy

Chinese Kung Fu
921 State St. Call (805) 837-8833 or email info@masteryun.com.
masteryun.com

Capoeira: Brazilian Martial Arts
Call (805) 637-5355 or email capoeirasb@gmail.com.
capoeirasantabarbara.com

YMCA School Age Care | Credit: Courtesy

Other


RAP: Recreation Afterschool Program (S.B. Parks & Rec)
Call (805) 564-5418 or email parksandrec@santabarbara.gov.
tinyurl.com/RAP-After-School

YMCA School-Age Care
Call (805) 687-7727 or email sb.info@ciymca.org.
tinyurl.com/After-School-YMCA

