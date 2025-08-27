We have compiled a list of after-school activities to assist you in finding the perfect place where your children can be engaged after the school day and meet new friends, do something they already enjoy, learn something new, and have fun.
Our After-School Activities resource guide will be online only and updated regularly, so keep checking for additional listings. If you want to be listed in this online guide, send your activity name/business, phone number, and email to afterschool@independent.com.
Happy back-to-school 2025, students (and parents too).
— Terry Ortega
Arts
The Adderley School Musical Theater Workshops
Phone (805) 899-3680 or email santabarbara@theadderleyschool.com.
theadderleyschool.org
Art Explorers + Terrific Scientific
Phone (805) 570-1988 or email ozwicke@ArtExplorersSantaBarbara.com
artexplorerssantabarbara.com
Artstudio 4 Kids
Call (805) 689-8993 or email geraldineotte@gmail.com.
artstudio4kids.com
The Creative Lab
Email team@thecreativelabart.com
http://www.thecreativelabart.com
The Dance Network
Call (805) 225-6078 or email info@thedancenetworksb.com.
thedancenetworksb.com
Festival Ballet
Call (805) 899-2901 or email info@santabarbarafestivalballet.com.
santabarbarafestivalballet.com
Goleta School of Ballet
Call (805) 328-3823 or email goletaballet@gmail.com.
goletaschoolofballet.com
InterAct – Peabody After School-Theatre Program
Call (805) 869-2348 or email info@InterActTheatreSchool.com.
InterActTheatreSchool.com
InterAct – Mountain View After-School Theatre Program
Call (805) 869-2348 or email info@InterActTheatreSchool.com.
InterActTheatreSchool.com
InterAct – SBUSD Elementary After-School Theatre Programs
Harding Elementary, McKinley Elementary, Roosevelt Elementary, S.B. Community Academy
Call (805) 869-2348 or email info@InterActTheatreSchool.com.
InterActTheatreSchool.com
Kids Flying Trapeze Master Class
Call (805) 350-9802 or email hello@sbtrapezeco.com.
sbtrapeze.com
S.B. Dance Arts
S.B. Dance Arts, 531 E. Cota St. Call (805) 966-5299 or email info@sbdancearts.com.
sbdancearts.com
State Street Ballet Academy
Call (805) 563-3262 x1 or email info@ssb-academy.com.
ssb-academy.com
Young Singers Club Singing Classes
Call (805) 280-9802 or email youngsingersclub@gmail.com.
youngsingersclub.com
General
Wilderness Youth Project
Call (805) 964-8096 or email info@wyp.org.
wyp.org/school-year
Education/STEM
California Learning Center
Call (805) 563-1579 or email info@clcsb.com.
clcsb.com
Girls Inc. of Greater S.B. After-School Program
Call (805) 963-4757 or email info@girlsincsb.org.
girlsincsb.org/programs
Have Fun Sewing After-School Kids Program
Call (805) 962-0929 or email ghsewingmachines@gmail.com.
tinyurl.com/GrantHouse-Sewing
Kumon Math and Reading Program
Goleta Center: Call (805) 967-8510 or email goleta_ca@ikumon.com.
kumon.com/goleta-west
S.B. Center: Call (805) 687-5944 or email santabarbara_ca@ikumon.com.
kumon.com/santa-barbara
Sports
2025 Fall Beginner Ballers .
Call (805) 967-8778 x804 or email isaiah@pageyouthcenter.org.
pageyouthcenter.org
Basketball at Page Youth Center | Credit: Courtesy
Basketball Clinics
Call (805) 967-8778 x804 or email isaiah@pageyouthcenter.org.
pageyouthcenter.org
Volleyball Clinic
Call (805) 967-8778 x804 or email isaiah@pageyouthcenter.org.
pageyouthcenter.org
Chinese Kung Fu
921 State St. Call (805) 837-8833 or email info@masteryun.com.
masteryun.com
Capoeira: Brazilian Martial Arts
Call (805) 637-5355 or email capoeirasb@gmail.com.
capoeirasantabarbara.com
Other
RAP: Recreation Afterschool Program (S.B. Parks & Rec)
Call (805) 564-5418 or email parksandrec@santabarbara.gov.
tinyurl.com/RAP-After-School
YMCA School-Age Care
Call (805) 687-7727 or email sb.info@ciymca.org.
tinyurl.com/After-School-YMCA
