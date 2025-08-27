We have compiled a list of after-school activities to assist you in finding the perfect place where your children can be engaged after the school day and meet new friends, do something they already enjoy, learn something new, and have fun.

Our After-School Activities resource guide will be online only and updated regularly, so keep checking for additional listings. If you want to be listed in this online guide, send your activity name/business, phone number, and email to afterschool@independent.com.

Happy back-to-school 2025, students (and parents too).

— Terry Ortega

Arts



The Adderley School Musical Theater Workshops

Phone (805) 899-3680 or email santabarbara@theadderleyschool.com.

theadderleyschool.org

Art Explorers + Terrific Scientific

Phone (805) 570-1988 or email ozwicke@ArtExplorersSantaBarbara.com

artexplorerssantabarbara.com

Artstudio 4 Kids

Call (805) 689-8993 or email geraldineotte@gmail.com.

artstudio4kids.com

The Creative Lab

Email team@thecreativelabart.com

http://www.thecreativelabart.com

The Dance Network | Credit: Courtesy

The Dance Network

Call (805) 225-6078 or email info@thedancenetworksb.com.

thedancenetworksb.com

Festival Ballet

Call (805) 899-2901 or email info@santabarbarafestivalballet.com.

santabarbarafestivalballet.com

Goleta School of Ballet | Credit: Emily Maye

Goleta School of Ballet

Call (805) 328-3823 or email goletaballet@gmail.com.

goletaschoolofballet.com

InterAct – Peabody After School-Theatre Program

Call (805) 869-2348 or email info@InterActTheatreSchool.com.

InterActTheatreSchool.com

InterAct – Mountain View After-School Theatre Program

Call (805) 869-2348 or email info@InterActTheatreSchool.com.

InterActTheatreSchool.com

InterAct – SBUSD Elementary After-School Theatre Programs

Harding Elementary, McKinley Elementary, Roosevelt Elementary, S.B. Community Academy

Call (805) 869-2348 or email info@InterActTheatreSchool.com.

InterActTheatreSchool.com

InterAct Theater Program | Credit: Courtesy

Flying Trapeze | Credit: Courtesy

Kids Flying Trapeze Master Class

Call (805) 350-9802 or email hello@sbtrapezeco.com.

sbtrapeze.com

S.B. Dance Arts

S.B. Dance Arts, 531 E. Cota St. Call (805) 966-5299 or email info@sbdancearts.com.

sbdancearts.com

State Street Ballet Academy

Call (805) 563-3262 x1 or email info@ssb-academy.com.

ssb-academy.com

Young Singers Club Singing Classes

Call (805) 280-9802 or email youngsingersclub@gmail.com.

youngsingersclub.com





General



Wilderness Youth Project

Call (805) 964-8096 or email info@wyp.org.

wyp.org/school-year

Wilderness Youth Project | Credit: Courtesy

Education/STEM



California Learning Center

Call (805) 563-1579 or email info@clcsb.com.

clcsb.com

Girls Inc. of Greater S.B. After-School Program

Call (805) 963-4757 or email info@girlsincsb.org.

girlsincsb.org/programs

Have Fun Sewing After-School Kids Program

Call (805) 962-0929 or email ghsewingmachines@gmail.com.

tinyurl.com/GrantHouse-Sewing

Kumon Math and Reading Program

Goleta Center: Call (805) 967-8510 or email goleta_ca@ikumon.com.

kumon.com/goleta-west

S.B. Center: Call (805) 687-5944 or email santabarbara_ca@ikumon.com.

kumon.com/santa-barbara

Sports



2025 Fall Beginner Ballers .

Call (805) 967-8778 x804 or email isaiah@pageyouthcenter.org.

pageyouthcenter.org

Basketball at Page Youth Center | Credit: Courtesy

Basketball Clinics

Call (805) 967-8778 x804 or email isaiah@pageyouthcenter.org.

pageyouthcenter.org

Volleyball Clinic

Call (805) 967-8778 x804 or email isaiah@pageyouthcenter.org.

pageyouthcenter.org

Chinese Kung Fu | Credit: Courtesy

Chinese Kung Fu

921 State St. Call (805) 837-8833 or email info@masteryun.com.

masteryun.com

Capoeira: Brazilian Martial Arts

Call (805) 637-5355 or email capoeirasb@gmail.com.

capoeirasantabarbara.com

YMCA School Age Care | Credit: Courtesy

Other



RAP: Recreation Afterschool Program (S.B. Parks & Rec)

Call (805) 564-5418 or email parksandrec@santabarbara.gov.

tinyurl.com/RAP-After-School

YMCA School-Age Care

Call (805) 687-7727 or email sb.info@ciymca.org.

tinyurl.com/After-School-YMCA