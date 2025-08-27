Friendship Center Brings Old Spanish Days Fiesta Festivities to Members with Dementia

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA — Last month, Friendship Center brought the joy and spirit of Santa Barbara’s Old Spanish Days Fiesta directly to its members, ensuring that older adults living with dementia could fully experience the city’s beloved annual tradition.

To make Fiesta accessible to all, the nonprofit transformed its center into a hub of lively performances, colorful costumes, and cultural celebration. Throughout the week, members and their loved ones enjoyed folklórico and flamenco showcases by Flamenco Santa Barbara, Grupo Xochipilli, Cruz Dance, Contreras Flamenco, Patria Mexicana, Alma de Mexico, and a special visit from Fiesta Flower. The festivities also included a joyful piñata activity, filling the room with laughter and cheers, before culminating in a delicious taco party shared by members and their families.

“Fiesta Week is truly one of the most fun and festive weeks at Friendship Center,” said Nerely Delgado, Program Manager of Friendship Center. “Thanks to the generosity of these talented performers, our members were able to feel included in the magic of Old Spanish Days, even if they could not attend the celebrations in the community.”

The week long celebration brought immense joy to members, who delighted in the music, dancing, and cultural traditions. Loved ones shared that the performances sparked cherished memories and created new ones, all in the welcoming environment of Friendship Center.

Friendship Center extends heartfelt gratitude to all the performers and volunteers who made this week possible. The organization looks forward to continuing this cherished tradition next year.

Credit: Courtesy

Friendship Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing compassionate daytime care for older adults living with dementia, supporting both members and their families. Special weeks such as Fiesta Week offer a powerful reminder of the importance of community and the joy that comes from shared experiences.

To learn more about Friendship Center’s programs and how to support their mission, visit http://www.friendshipcentersb.org.