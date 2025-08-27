Girls’ Volleyball Roundup: San Marcos Sweeps Royal

The San Marcos High girls’ volleyball team registered a sweep of visiting Royal 25-23, 25-18, 25-12 on Tuesday night at the Thunderhut.

It was the final tune up for the Royals before they open Channel League play on Thursday against Oxnard. With the victory, San Marcos improved to 3-1 overall.

Charlotte Hastings and Sam Fallon each collected eight kills to lead the San Marcos offensively. Reese Paskin had seven kills and Jeannie Johnson added six off the bench. Libero Alina Stapf was the defensive leader with 15 digs, while Johnson chipped in nine.

Westlake, 3; Dos Pueblos, 2

The Chargers narrowly fell short of their first win of the season after dropping a heartbreaker to Westlake, 25-18, 23-25, 18-25, 25-17, 15-7.

Addison Low put together a spectacular performance against Westlake. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

Addison Low displayed her versatility and dominance for the Chargers, stuffing the stat sheet with 16 kills, one ace, 17 digs, and one block.

Maggie Squires and Faith Harrison chipped in eight kills apiece. Charlize Welch added seven kills, 11 digs, and three aces.

Dos Pueblos will open Channel League at Rio Mesa on Thursday.

Santa Ynez, 3; Santa Barbara, 1

The Dons hung tough against a powerhouse Santa Ynez team but couldn’t get over the hump in a 25-23, 25-21, 22-25, 25-23 loss on Tuesday night.

Santa Barbara was led offensively by Lola Heckman and Kira Elliott, who finished with eight and seven kills, respectively. Blake Saunders also put together an impressive stat line with six kills, 11 digs, and 5 aces.

Paylin Marcillac also contributed five aces to go along with 21 digs.

This was a scrappy, back-and-forth match with just a few deciding points separating us from a win,” said Santa Barbara High coach Kristin Hempy. “I’m proud of how the girls battled a consistent Santa Ynez team and this tough preseason will undoubtedly make us stronger and better for Channel League play.”

The Dons will open Channel League play at Buena on Thursday.

Bishop Diego, 3; Nordhoff, 1

Sophia Otte continued her spectacular play, setting a new career high with 17 kills, and the Cardinals improved to 8-1 on the season with a 25-14, 23-25, 25-20, 25-17 win over Nordhoff.

Outside hitter Olivia LeFlang added 11 kills and served two aces. Setter Karina Urzua flexed her all-around game with five kills, six digs, four aces, and 21 assists. Natalie Chan chipped in three kills and three aces.

Bishop Diego will travel to Laguna Blanca for a non-league match on Thursday at 6 p.m.