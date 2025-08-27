The Santa Barbara Polo Residences – the highly anticipated community adjacent to the storied Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club – announces its grand opening celebration on Saturday, August 30, from 2-6 pm, offering guests the first opportunity to tour model homes while enjoying hosted appetizers and cocktails, all set against the excitement of polo season.

The development carries forward the long-standing polo heritage of Carpinteria while introducing a thoughtfully designed mix of residences.

In total, the community features:

Twenty-five detached single-family homes ranging from 2,292 to 4,085 sq. ft., many with direct views of polo practice fields framed by the Santa Ynez Mountains. These expansive homes showcase premier craftsmanship, open-concept living, and seamless indoor-outdoor spaces tailored to the Santa Barbara lifestyle.

Nine Casitas – two- and three-bedroom homes from 1,376 to 1,755 sq. ft.- with pricing starting at $1.475 million.

Six workforce housing units – 15% of the total – exceeding zoning requirements. These one, two, and three-bedroom residences support community housing needs while ensuring the property reflects the area’s inclusive values and polo-inspired architecture.

Beyond housing, the plan dedicates 4.17 acres to open space, preserving the lush creek corridor, naturalized open space, central green areas/community gathering areas, and bio-retention zones – with walking trails that meander throughout.

Deep Polo Roots

The land on which the residences are built is steeped in polo heritage, dating back to 1923 when Major Fleischmann first purchased the property to support the growth of the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. Over the decades, it has served as polo practice fields, horse corrals, and at one time, a motel that was later converted to modest apartments.

Today’s redevelopment both honors that legacy and reimagines the property for modern living. As both a local developer and a leader in the polo community, Chuck Lande – Chairman of the Trustees of the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club – has long championed the sport’s presence in Santa Barbara, ensuring the Polo Residences are as much about heritage as they are about home.

A Legacy of Collaboration

The Polo Residences are the product of a distinguished team of collaborators:

Developer: The Chadmar Group, known for landmark developments across California. Notable past projects in California include Santa Barbara’s San Marcos Foothills Preserve, Rolling Hills Country Club in Rolling Hills Estates, and Palisades Highlands in Pacific Palisades

Architecture: Robert Hidey Architects, internationally recognized for award-winning residential design.

Interior Design: OBJEKT Designs, blending architectural context with client-centered interiors.

Landscape Architecture: Girvin Associates, shaping landscapes that protect and enhance the natural environment.

See this new community at the grand opening, Saturday, August 30, from 2-6 PM, at 120 Polo Way, Carpinteria. RSVP is required. Click here to RSVP or visit sbpoloresidences.com or call 805-565-4000.

###

