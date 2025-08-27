New Digital Equity Website Offers Back-to-School Tools for Santa Barbara County Families

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara County, CA — As Santa Barbara County families settle in to back-to-school schedules, access to digital tools and reliable internet is more essential for academic success. To support students, parents, and educators, the Santa Barbara County Digital Equity Coalition (SBCDEC) has launched http://www.SBCDEC.org a new online hub designed to help every resident stay connected and ready for the academic year.

Developed in partnership with theSanta Barbara Foundation (SBF) and the Economic Development Collaborative (EDC), SBCDEC.org is a one-stop site for digital inclusion resources. Visitors will find user-friendly information about affordable internet plans, free or low-cost device programs, digital literacy classes, and local tech support aimed at helping families thrive in today’s digital learning environment.

“As we head into a new school year, SBCDEC.org is a timely and powerful tool for families navigating the challenges of digital access,” said Beatriz García, Santa Barbara Foundation Director of Strategic Initiatives and Partnerships. “From homework to virtual parent meetings, digital connectivity is a basic need — and this site is here to help.”

While especially useful for families navigating the new school year, SBCDEC.org is a year-round resource for anyone looking to get connected and build digital skills.

To learn more, visit http://www.SBCDEC.org or contact Beatriz García at bgarcia@sbfoundation.org.

About Santa Barbara Digital Equity Coalition

The Santa Barbara Digital Equity Coalition brings together a diverse group of partners including non-profit service providers, educational institutions, and local government to work together to close the digital divide through accessible, affordable connectivity and improved digital literacy. The Coalition coordinates local and regional collaborations to empower community members to fully engage in the digital world and increase opportunities for education and workforce development. The Santa Barbara Foundation convenes the Digital Equity Coalition. To learn more, visit Digital Equity Coalition – Santa Barbara Foundation.

About Santa Barbara Foundation

The Santa Barbara Foundation is dedicated to improving the quality of life throughout Santa Barbara County for all who live, work, play and visit here. Working in partnership with individuals, community organizations, nonprofits, businesses, education and government, the Foundation strives to address our local communities’ most challenging needs. Recognizing that its work depends on the strength of the social sector, the Foundation is committed to the health and vitality of local nonprofits. To learn more, visit https://sbfoundation.org.

About Economic Development Collaborative

The Economic Development Collaborative (EDC) was founded in 1996 to provide a pathway to business growth, economic prosperity and high quality of life for all. The Economic Development Collaborative (EDC) hosts the Broadband Consortium Pacific Coast (BCPC) in recognition that a strong regional economy with a high quality of life and broadly shared opportunities cannot be realized without essential broadband infrastructure and workforce training opportunities. BCPC advocates for digital equity across Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties working with regional public, private and nonprofit partners to increase broadband access, improve economic prosperity and realize 21st-century opportunities for tri-county residents. To learn more, visit Economic Development Collaborative | Business Consultant in California.