Is President Trump the president of peace? Will this be his legacy? If actions speak louder than words, the answer is yes. As a result, the Nobel committee should take note.

Why should Pres. Trump be remembered as the “Peace President?” He earned the title via the Abraham Accords, staring down North Korea, ending America’s endless wars, and by restoring safety in America’s capital. Most recently, he is supporting a possible peace plan between Russia and Ukraine.

Whether the media, the left, and other leaders believe it or not, Trump is the only figure on the planet with both the will and credibility to bring Moscow and Kyiv to the same table.

Today, America and the world are stronger and safer. It is the result of a strong and resilient leader, namely Donald Trump.