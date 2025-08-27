Raíces y Sueños 2025: Raising Awareness and Unity Around Hispanic Immigrant Culture

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – August 27, 2025

Santa Barbara Public Library (SBPL) is proud to present the second annual Raíces y Sueños (Roots and Dreams): Raising Awareness and Unity Around Hispanic Immigrant Culture. Taking place from September through mid-October, this vibrant series of free, family-friendly events celebrates the strength, resilience, and contributions of the Hispanic immigrant community.

Following the overwhelming response to last year’s events, this year’s series returns with an even stronger focus on cultural awareness, inclusion, and community connection through music, storytelling, visual art, and workshops.

The series offers a variety of engaging activities designed for community members of all ages. Here are some program highlights to pique your interest:

· First Thursday at Central Library: an inspiring art reception with Los Angeles-based Chicana artist Jacqueline Valenzuela.

· Library on the Go…at the Airport!: a special Raíces y Sueños stop where we’ll bring a selection of books, community passes, and all the information you need about our upcoming events and library resources.

· Día de los Abuelos: a joyful celebration with crafts and storytelling.

· Somos Xicanas y Lowriders: a unique event featuring lowrider culture and live readings from SOMOS XICANAS.

· Free admission at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art: attendees can participate in hands-on STEAM activities inspired by Latin American culture.

· Sabores Saludables Workshop: learn healthy eating habits with dietitian Mary Galindo in an interactive workshop.

· Alebrije Workshops: led by Oaxacan artisan Jesús Sosa Calvo, participants can paint hand-carved wooden figures while learning about this rich tradition.

· Bilingual Storytimes: enjoy family-focused events at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

To close out the celebration, the Raíces y Sueños Market will bring the community together for a lively day of crafts, performances, and a Young Makers Market showcasing creativity and cultural pride.

We invite the entire community to take part in this meaningful celebration of culture, connection, and unity. All events are free and open to the public, with some requiring registration. Programs will be conducted in English or Spanish as noted.

For more information about program dates and times, visit Raíces y Sueños.

About Raíces y Sueños

Raíces y Sueños (Roots and Dreams) is an annual SBPL series dedicated to celebrating and raising awareness of Hispanic immigrant culture through art, storytelling, workshops, and educational opportunities. The program fosters community pride and encourages meaningful connections among residents through shared cultural experiences.