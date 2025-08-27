Sunset Sessions to Bring Music, Theatre, and Arts to Plaza del Mar Band Shell

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA – August 27, 2025

The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department has announced a new free community event series, Sunset Sessions. Performances will take place at the historic Plaza del Mar Band Shell every Thursday in September and feature a variety of acts, including live music, theater, poetry readings, and stand-up comedy.

The community is invited to bring blankets, chairs, and picnics to enjoy an evening of family-friendly entertainment in one of the City’s oldest parks.

2025 Sunset Sessions Schedule

Thursday, September 4, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Acoustic concert by Carly Powers and Will Breman

Thursday, September 11, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Theatre performance, Wisdom of the Elders, by Boxtales Theatre Company

Thursday, September 18, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Poetry and short story readings by Gunpowder Poetry Group

Thursday, September 25, 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Stand-up comedy by Don’t Tell Comedy

Location: Plaza del Mar Band Shell (100 Castillo Street)

Event Series Info

More information about Sunset Sessions can be found at Sunset Sessions (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/SunsetSessions).